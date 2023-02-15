Belinda Hernandez-Arriaga, executive director of the Half Moon Bay-based
nonprofit Ayudando Latinos a Soñar, got a golden ticket to President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address in Washington, D.C., last week. But she’s quick to say she hopes the spotlight placed on her reflects back on important work yet to be done on the Coastside.
Hernandez-Arriaga was invited to the Feb. 7 address by U.S. Rep. Anna Eshoo, whose district now includes the coast.
“The State of the Union Address is very special,” said Eshoo, who represents California’s 16th congressional district. “Each member only gets one ticket. I thought that it would be a wonderful tribute to the work that she has done.
“Her work is both sophisticated and highly effective,” added Eshoo.
Eshoo said she became familiar with the services that ALAS provides to Coastside farmworkers in part from a series of visits to Half Moon Bay.
“And then of course I saw her when I was in Half Moon Bay the morning after the shootings,” added Eshoo, referring to the tragedy on Jan. 23.
During her time in Washington, D.C., Hernandez-Arriaga said she went to several events, including a reception attended by House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries and former House Majority Leader Nancy Pelosi.
“I introduced her to so many of my colleagues in the Democratic leaders’ office,” said Eshoo. “Whenever I said, ‘Half Moon Bay’ and her name, they all thanked her for her leadership and immediately offered their condolences for the tragedy that has taken place in this community.”
Hernandez-Arriaga also met Jose Sanchez, the mayor of Monterey Park, Calif., Congressional Hispanic Caucus leader Nanette Barragan, who represents California’s 44th congressional district, and California Sen. Alex Padilla.
“Sen. Padilla extended his condolences and reiterated his support,” said Hernandez-Arriaga. “I invited him to come to Half Moon Bay and he said that he would, so I’m hoping he will.”
At the main event, the State of the Union Address, Hernandez-Arriaga said she was impressed by President Biden’s energy and commitment.
“I did get to hear President Biden in one of his strongest speeches I think he’s given yet to our country,” she said. “The energy in the room was really inspirational, and it also left me thinking about how much we have to do.”
Hernandez-Arriaga said she felt honored to be invited by Eshoo to Washington, D.C., but that the purpose of her trip was not strictly personal.
“I know people are very excited about me being there, but really it’s not about me,” she said. “It’s about our farmworker community and their stories, their human rights, and their right to better living conditions and to better working wages.”
