SURVIVORS

A week after the Jan. 23 mass shooting at two mushroom farms in Half Moon Bay, one of the survivors would wake up still wearing the same clothes she was wearing when she escaped the attack. She would undress in the bathroom of her motel room. After washing her clothes in the sink, she’d wait for them to dry before putting them back on.

People who helped to bridge the cultural gap and to translate critical information into their native tongue say none of the survivors knew that there were donated clothes available in a room downstairs; the sign on the door wasn’t in Chinese.

