A week after the Jan. 23 mass shooting at two mushroom farms in Half Moon Bay, one of the survivors would wake up still wearing the same clothes she was wearing when she escaped the attack. She would undress in the bathroom of her motel room. After washing her clothes in the sink, she’d wait for them to dry before putting them back on.
People who helped to bridge the cultural gap and to translate critical information into their native tongue say none of the survivors knew that there were donated clothes available in a room downstairs; the sign on the door wasn’t in Chinese.
Five of the seven victims killed in the Half Moon Bay shooting were Chinese. Their deaths, perpetrated by a Chinese farmworker, drew attention to a small, isolated community of Chinese farmworkers living on the coast. In the aftermath of the shooting, governmental agencies and nonprofit groups rushed to support survivors with donations and connections to services. However, this help wasn’t always received.
Two months later, Chinese-American psychiatrists and mental health advocates continue to spread awareness about how more culturally sensitive support can be provided to the underrepresented survivors and broader Asian community.
Barriers to Receiving Help
Three days after the shooting, the ground floor of the Highway 1 Quality Inn where the surviving farmworkers were staying was crowded with representatives from agencies offering services at a resource fair.
Rona Hu, medical director of the Acute Psychiatric Inpatient Unit at Stanford Hospital, was there to help reach the five Chinese survivors. She said she heard only English and Spanish spoken and didn’t see any of the Chinese farmworkers. A few had COVID-19 and were isolating in their rooms.
Virginia Chang Kiraly, president of the San Mateo County chapter of the National Alliance on Mental Illness and only countywide-elected Asian official in San Mateo County, was also helping as an interpreter. Over the next two weeks, both Hu and Chang Kiraly noticed the Chinese survivors struggling to understand the resources available to them and to communicate with volunteers.
The survivors were given business cards from different agencies offering their services but couldn’t read the information. After being answered with a loud buzzing noise when she accidentally dialed a fax number, one farmworker reportedly was too intimidated to try calling again.
Hu soon discovered that five aid checks for the survivors had not yet been collected because the recipients weren’t identified in a way they recognized. In Chinese, one’s family name is written first. On the checks, the family name came last.
One survivor, the only single man, was wearing plastic slides, without socks, every day Hu saw him. She believes he turned down offers of donated shoes from advocacy groups — until someone finally asked him his shoe size — to avoid being a burden.
The aid workers say that only Mexican and American food — including potato salad, macaroni and barbecued drumsticks — was served until five days after the shooting, when a couple of support groups from San Francisco brought in Chinese comfort food and tea.
“They served burritos. And the Chinese farmworkers didn't know what these foil- wrapped things were,” Hu said.
Hu explains that the farmworkers would have been wary of cold dishes with cheese because they don’t trust refrigeration, which they wouldn’t have had in the converted shipping containers they lived in on the farm.
Coastside organizations that pledged to help all of the victims of the January shootings say that all affected workers have been receiving the same attention. Judith Guererro, executive director of Coastside Hope, says that translators have helped activists communicate and make sure that the survivors' needs were being met. They continue to try to reach all survivors but acknowledge that cultural differences can create challenges despite best intentions.
"I'm more familiar with the Latino community because I'm Latino myself, but there's always been a way that we have been able to communicate with (the Chinese farmworkers) and make sure that their needs are being met,” she said. "It was an opportunity for us to learn that there is a population of farmworkers that's not Latino and that we do need to have a cultural competency, beginning with language, to be able to assist them."
The survivors next stayed in homes donated by Airbnb.org for a month. The San Mateo County Board of Supervisors has applied for a $5 million state farmworker housing grant to purchase homes for eligible farmworkers.
However, Chang Kiraly believes that even if houses with better conditions were offered on the farm, the survivors may not want to live there. She explains that there are cultural taboos around living where there was once a death, especially since the area wasn’t immediately cleansed with incense and two of the survivors touched the bodies of the victims.
Traditional Chinese techniques are used to cultivate the Chinese-owned mushroom farms in Half Moon Bay. The oldest farmworkers emigrated from China more than 11 years ago, responding to advertisements printed in Chinese papers. However, Chinese farmworkers make up a small portion of farmworkers on the coast and throughout the state. According to the California Research Bureau, 92 percent of farmworkers in California are Latino and only 2 percent are Asian American.
A Lack of Representation
On Friday, four days after the shooting, a candlelight vigil at Mac Dutra Plaza, organized by the Archdiocese of San Francisco and other community groups, honored the victims and raised the issue of gun control.
The Catholic services, catering to the largely Latino farmworker population, included hymns in Spanish and English. A Chinese translation was available only with headphones. According to Hu, the monk present practiced Japanese Buddhism, not Chinese Buddhism.
Hu and Chang Kiraly expressed frustration with the lack of Chinese representation at the vigil.
“None of the surviving farmworkers came and none of the deceased Chinese farmworkers’ families were there … their names were read out loud by someone who didn't speak Chinese,” Hu said.
“I received texts and emails and calls from people who left the vigil early or who said, you know, there was no Asian representation,” Chang Kiraly said.
The day before the second vigil the following Tuesday, an organizer asked Chang Kiraly what could be improved. She stressed the importance of incense, which would allow the Chinese Buddhist victims to pass peacefully into the next life.
Both Chang Kiraly and Hu agreed that the second vigil was an improvement: the interfaith memorial services at the Cabrillo Event Center included a ceremony performed by a Chinese Buddhist nun.
What help do survivors need now?
As the community seeks to support them, the survivors are concerned about supporting family members. That includes elderly relatives and children still in college who rely on them financially. Survivors also want to protect themselves.
According to Hu, the survivors still need legal protection and guidance navigating media attention. Many were children during the Chinese Cultural Revolution. As a result, they continue to fear the consequences of sharing their identities.
The survivors also still struggle to access health care and insurance.
One survivor, an elderly woman, walks with a limp. She has chronic arthritis, diabetes and high blood pressure, and her medication was left on the farm. Her partner sometimes falls asleep when the psychiatrists are speaking to him. Hu wonders if he suffers from persistent nightmares or sleep apnea.
Hu and Chang Kiraly both emphasize the importance of increased mental health support. However, it can be hard for the Chinese survivors to ask for help, especially following an attack the day after Lunar New Year.
Most of the year, the farmworkers would reflexively decline help out of respect. “On Lunar New Year, it would be bad luck to say ‘Yes, I am in need of this. I want these things,’” Hu explains.
So, Hu recommends opt-out appointments with mental health professionals be set up for the survivors.
Hu commended the largely Asian and Latino activist organizations that have continued to reach out to the survivors. She also has advice for others hoping to offer culturally sensitive support.
“It's important to go in and do it imperfectly, get feedback, and not be offended if it wasn't quite right. And just keep trying,” Hu said. “(The Chinese farmworkers) need a sense of community and connection and people that they can count on.”
