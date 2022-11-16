According to a San Mateo County health bulletin, more than 16 million Californians, including many children, struggle with food insecurity. Help feed the hungry this holiday season by donating to a local organization that distributes food to the people who need it.

Canned goods and nonperishable food items are always in high demand — think soups, rice, pasta noodles and canned chicken. Remember to make sure food is in an appropriate container and is free of contamination.

