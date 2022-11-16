According to a San Mateo County health bulletin, more than 16 million Californians, including many children, struggle with food insecurity. Help feed the hungry this holiday season by donating to a local organization that distributes food to the people who need it.
Canned goods and nonperishable food items are always in high demand — think soups, rice, pasta noodles and canned chicken. Remember to make sure food is in an appropriate container and is free of contamination.
Dedicated donation centers near Half Moon Bay and Pacifica include:
▸ Pacifica Resource Center: 1809 Palmetto Ave., Pacifica, (650) 738-7470. Also accepts microwavable food. To arrange a drop-off donation, call in advance.
▸ Coastside Hope: 99 Ave. Alhambra, El Granada, (650) 726-9071. Also accepts food donations via the Coastside Hope Amazon Wishlist.
▸ Missionaries of Charity: 164 Milagra Drive, Pacifica, (650) 355-3091. Also accepts outdated food items as long as they are unopened and prepared meals.
Special opportunities near Half Moon Bay and Pacifica:
▸ Missionaries of Charity: 164 Milagra Drive, Pacifica. (650) 355-3091. Accepts Thanksgiving leftovers.
▸ Ayudando Latinos a Soñar: 636 Purissima St., Half Moon Bay, (650) 560-8947. Accepts cash donations to purchase Thanksgiving dinners for families on Nov. 19.
▸ 2022 Rockaway Tree Lighting Festival: Rockaway Beach, Pacifica, 4-7 p.m., Dec. 4. Accepts food donations at designated Pacifica Resource Center bins.
