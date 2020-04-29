San Mateo County joined six other local jurisdictions on Wednesday in significantly loosening restrictions drawn to lessen the spread of COVID-19. Beginning Monday, Bay Area residents have more recreation possibilities and can continue construction and some other work.
Under the new orders, which also extend the shelter-in-place through May 31, all construction projects will be allowed to resume as long as the project complies with safety protocols included with the order. The press release states that all real estate transactions will also now be able to resume, but with continued restrictions on open houses and limitations on in-person viewings. Any employee allowed to return to work at a facility can also access childcare programs that can operate.
The press release continues, noting certain outdoor businesses can also begin operating again, and people can visit those businesses to perform work or obtain goods, services, or supplies. This includes wholesale and retail nurseries, landscapers, gardeners, and other businesses that primarily provide outdoor services as set forth in the order. Outdoor businesses do not include restaurants, cafes or bars, regardless of whether they have outdoor seating.
Other activities that can resume under the new order include residential moves and the use of certain shared outdoor recreational facilities that were previously ordered closed, like skate parks. Other park infrastructure that involve shared equipment or physical contact, will remain off limits.
San Mateo County is also loosening the five-mile restriction as it pertains to recreation. People will now be able to travel up to 10 miles to recreate on the Coastside. Beach parking will remain closed in San Mateo County.
Earlier, the county said it would open some trails and parks — including some on the Coastside — beginning Monday. The parks have been closed since March 27 in an effort to keep people from congregating as coronavirus spread through the community.
The county is opening 13 of its 23 parks. Visitors will be required to maintain six feet between themselves and others, to hike single file on narrow trails and to carry a face covering. Some trails may be designated as one way.
Edgewood, Huddart, Wunderlich, San Pedro Valley, Quarry, Pillar Point Bluff, San Bruno Mountain, Mirada Surf West, Junipero Serra Park and Pescadero Creek are among those due to reopen. The segment of the Bay Trail that goes through Coyote Point Recreation Area will be accessible, but the park will remain closed. Ralston Bike Trail, which crosses over Highway 280 and connects bicyclists to Canada Road, will also reopen.
The Devil’s Slide Trail will remain closed to visitors. Fitzgerald Marine Reserve trails will be open for use, but the tidepools closed.
While the parks themselves will open, some parking lots serving them will remain closed. County officials envision users walking to the parks. Playgrounds and campgrounds will still be closed, as will some restrooms.
The newly reopened parks will be available from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. For a complete list visit smcparks.gov.
While the restrictions are easing, health officials were careful to say the threat is not passed. There have been more than 250 deaths due to COVID-19 in the seven Bay Area jurisdictions since the shelter-in-place order was first put in place on March 15. There have been more than 7,000 confirmed cases over the period.
There are a number of indicators officials are using to determine whether further easing is possible. They are watching to see whether the total number of cases and hospitalizations are decreasing, whether testing is deemed adequate and whether they are able to monitor and trace contacts for new cases as they come up.
“Playgrounds and campgrounds will still be closed” unless you’re an RV Park at the jetty. Say, can we buy fish off the boats in the harbor? Anyone know? I’m still reading the 14 pages and nothing jumped out at me yet.
No disagreement that private RV parks should have been closed along with other campgrounds, but Pillar Pt RV park is private, nothing to do with County Parks.
I am really, really glad restrictions are being (slowly) eased. My sore legs/feet will be very happy to walk on anything other than asphalt and/or concrete.
I understand the concerns voiced below, and am certainly at great risk myself, however, I feel much safer outdoors, with a scarf to raise on occasion. Further, I'm tired of hiking long distances to get to the hike I'm supposed to take with my dog. I also think younger people need an outlet, and aren't at great risk. Loosening a little will make the restrictions easier to take. My advice: if you don't feel safe, don't go - which is what we're doing now. As far as the broader economic issue, I don't see a good answer. We're stuck with the cards we've been dealt after all the delay and mismanagement here and overseas. Just get the 40% of the country that didn't vote in 2016 out there voting...
"...Just get the 40% of the country that didn't vote in 2016 out there voting..."
Ahh yes, like voting in Hillary Clinton in 2016 would have avoided all of these problems? Was CA Governor Newsome constrained is any way to act on his own? This Rachel Maddow type superficial analysis is tiresome.
smcparks.gov is not working. Too bad Devil's Slide won't be open. Disappointing. Plenty of room on that trail for physical distancing. Anybody know about Montara mountain?
Montara Mountain is part of McNee Ranch SP and is closed according to the way I read their webpage.
Unless Gov Newsom closes all state parks effective tomorrow as has been "rumored" (reported as contents of a memo sent to police chiefs statewide in various newspapers), all the state parks, including Montara Mt, and Montara beach are still open, except for parking lots. I guess we'll know by the end of the day, probably during the noon press conference.
I think San Mateo County Health should release the zip codes of the known Corona Virus Infected persons, before letting everyone start going to parks again. Everyone thinks it can't happen here, because nothing as been publicized, but there certainly will be more tourists coming over the hill by loosening the restrictions, and they could be coming from COVID-Hot Spots to hang out here in our community. I'm for more testing, before lifting restrictions.
Completely agree.
Virtually all other counties in the bay area provide stats by city.
The County has said it will release zip code data by this Friday.
