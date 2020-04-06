San Mateo County Health Officer Dr. Scott Morrow on Monday ordered that anyone who tests positive or COVID-19 isolate themselves and that their “close contacts” remain in quarantine for 14 days.
The order appears to dovetail with earlier recommendations for those who test positive and persons close to them.
Anyone who has been diagnosed with COVID-19 is not to leave his or her home except to receive medical care. They should stay in a room away from others in the household and use a separate bathroom, if possible.
Morrow defined “close contact” as people who live with or spent a night with an infected person, a sex partner, or someone who has given care to someone who tested positive.
Neither those who are in isolation nor quarantine should go to work or out to essential businesses.
The order notes that many may be infected with no symptoms.
To read the press release, the order and isolation instructions, visit the San Mateo County Health Department’s website.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Wait, are you telling me until now that San Mateo County, let along California and USA, that those tested positive do have have isolation protocol? Is this how USA is so screwed? This is an unacceptable response and a mirrored image of an inefficient bureaucrats. OMG!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.