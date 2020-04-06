  1. Home
  2. Local News Stories

San Mateo County Health Officer Dr. Scott Morrow on Monday ordered that anyone who tests positive or COVID-19 isolate themselves and that their “close contacts” remain in quarantine for 14 days.

The order appears to dovetail with earlier recommendations for those who test positive and persons close to them.

Anyone who has been diagnosed with COVID-19 is not to leave his or her home except to receive medical care. They should stay in a room away from others in the household and use a separate bathroom, if possible.

Morrow defined “close contact” as people who live with or spent a night with an infected person, a sex partner, or someone who has given care to someone who tested positive.

Neither those who are in isolation nor quarantine should go to work or out to essential businesses.

The order notes that many may be infected with no symptoms.

To read the press release, the order and isolation instructions, visit the San Mateo County Health Department’s website.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments