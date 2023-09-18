The San Mateo County Health Department is urging residents ages six months and older to get the updated COVID-19 vaccine that the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention approved last week. The department also recommends getting the seasonal flu shot at the same time.
As the summer draws to a close, more activities take place indoors, leading to increased risk for catching respiratory viruses. Getting vaccinated now, health officials say, allows the body enough time to develop immunities before circulation of the viruses peaks.
“If you are eligible, this is a good time to get both the influenza and updated COVID vaccines,” San Mateo County Health Officer Kismet Baldwin-Santana said in a press release.
One problem, though, is that local pharmacies had not yet received supplies of the new COVID shot when the county issued its recommendation. Rite-Aid and CVS have appointments for the flu shot available immediately. COVID shots become available next week or in early October, depending on the chain and specific location.
The latest COVID vaccines produced by Moderna and Pfizer include a component that corresponds to Omicron variant XBB 1.5. According to the FDA, “The updated vaccines are expected to provide good protection against COVID-19 from the currently circulating variants.”
Wastewater testing in Pacifica and Half Moon Bay shows that the amount of COVID-19 viruses in circulation has dropped since surges in July and August. The sampling indicates that Omicron BA.4 and BA.5 have receded and an unspecified variant is now dominant.
The most recent test results from the two cities also show the first positive results for Influenza A since July. The levels remain extremely low for the virus that, according to CDC estimates, kills more than 25,000 Americans in most years.
This year, individuals 60 and older also have the option of receiving a new vaccine for respiratory syncytial virus, commonly known as RSV. The CDC estimates that the highly contagious RSV virus leads to hospitalization of more than 60,000 older adults and as many as 10,000 deaths each year.
In a press release, Peter Marks, director of the FDA’s Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research, said that “approval of the first RSV vaccine is an important public health achievement to prevent a disease which can be life-threatening.”
The county health department press release reiterates the CDC recommendation that eligible patients should consult with their healthcare provider about options for RSV vaccination.
Health insurance often covers the cost for all of the vaccines. The county suggests that residents without insurance coverage contact the health department at (650) 573-2877 or by emailing SMCHealth_IZ@smcgov.org.
An automated reply from the department to an email inquiry about cost-free options suggested that residents call pharmacies and ask if free COVID-19 vaccines are available.
Beginning in October the county will offer a series of community vaccination clinics aimed at people without health coverage. Further details will be available when plans for the clinics are finalized.
