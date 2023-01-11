Oliver Jensen

Coastsider Oliver Jensen poses with the old gravestone he found on Miramar Beach. He and others want to know how it got from a grave in Pescadero to a Midcoast beach.

All of a sudden, there it was.

In mid-December, Half Moon Bay resident Oliver Jensen was walking along Miramar Beach when he spotted a piece of opalesque white stone jutting up through the sand. After dusting it off, he discovered an epitaph: “Lucetta / beloved daughter of / A & S Haskins.”

