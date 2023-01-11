All of a sudden, there it was.
In mid-December, Half Moon Bay resident Oliver Jensen was walking along Miramar Beach when he spotted a piece of opalesque white stone jutting up through the sand. After dusting it off, he discovered an epitaph: “Lucetta / beloved daughter of / A & S Haskins.”
Jensen went home and posted a photo of the stone on Nextdoor, the social media website, asking, “Anyone know what this is?” Local genealogy researcher Erin Macias took immediate interest. She and Jensen arranged to meet at Miramar Beach, only to find that the headstone had disappeared under high tide.
Jensen felt compelled to return the next day.
“I know it sounds weird, but there was a kind of connection,” he said. “I cared that the headstone was just there on the beach and so I went back.”
And there it was again. Jensen contacted Macias and they decided to remove the stone from the beach, lest it be swept out to sea. Macias, who’d been sleuthing around, had already found out that Lucetta was the eldest daughter of Aaron and Catherine Haskins, who owned a shingle mill and other properties in Pescadero around 1850. Historical records showed that Lucetta Haskins had been buried on her family’s land. At that point, Macias took the stone to Pescadero historian Gregory Timm.
“I’m shocked that it even got to me because so many people will grab something like that, put it in their backyard and never tell anybody about it except over a beer,” said Timm.
“She’s to be commended for putting it together,” he added, referring to Macias and the preliminary research she’d conducted. “As soon as she contacted me, I got several other people involved.”
Timm consulted a few stone experts who told him the headstone could have easily spent a hundred years in the ocean.
“There were some small holes in the stone that look like they could have been from mollusks,” said Macias. “Rocks with these little holes are called hag stones, holey stones or witch stones and are found all along our coast.”
However, the headstone is made of marble, which quickly deteriorates when exposed to seawater. And so perhaps the stone did not spend a long time in the ocean, after all, said Timm.
All kinds of questions persisted. What happened to the Haskins family? Where exactly was Lucetta’s original burial site? How did the headstone travel more than 20 miles from Pescadero to Miramar Beach?
“We have ruled out the possibility of the stone entering the ocean through the Pescadero Creek and traveling that many miles against the longshore current,” said Macias. “We have not ruled out the possibility of accidental inclusion in rip rap or dumping.”
Timm explained that financial misfortune forced the Haskins family to sell their land and leave their house in Pescadero. He speculated that someone might have removed the headstone from its original location, kept it for a while and then discarded it in the ocean.
“Maybe you’ve got new owners taking possession of the property, saying ‘We don’t want that creepy headstone there,’ and they take it somewhere else,” said Timm. “It passes through a couple people and finally somebody says, ‘Listen, let’s just throw it in the ocean.’”
Another possible scenario, as Macias pointed out, is that the stone was used as rip rap against various kinds of erosion.
“I think there was some human intervention there at some point,” said Timm.
In the meantime, a few more facts have surfaced about Lucetta Haskins, thanks to Jensen’s father, Erik Jensen, who is a former Coastsider now living in his native Denmark.
“My dad in Denmark got involved and sifted through hundreds of old newspaper articles looking for the Haskins family,” said Oliver Jensen. Wading through the California Digital Newspaper Collection online, Erik Jensen eventually got lucky. He found an obituary for Lucetta Haskins that was published on June 26, 1875, in the erstwhile San Mateo County newspaper the Times Gazette. The obituary explains that Haskins died at the age of 12 after falling ill with typhoid fever. Her parents are listed as Aaron and Catherine Haskins, which in turn raised a question about the initials “A & S” on the headstone.
“It was just that the sculptor got lazy or stupid or something,” said Timm. “It wouldn’t be the first time something like a wrong initial happened.”
Many questions remain, and Macias and Timm are still looking for answers. Their ultimate goal is to move Lucetta Haskins’ headstone to a meaningful location, although that may or may not be her family’s former ranch site in Pescadero.
“There may be a little graveyard with a couple Haskins children buried there, and if the landlords were up to it, we would return her grave there,” said Timm. “Where the story is right now is the start of the story, not the ending.”
