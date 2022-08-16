 Skip to main content
Having faith in the forest

Quarry Park work creates stronger forest

  • Updated
  • 0
Making a break

Logs from recently cut Eucalyptus trees for fire mitigation sit along a hillside near homes in El Granada in Half Moon Bay on August 11, 2022. Adam Pardee / Review

 Adam Pardee

Chainsaws roar in the eucalyptus groves of Quarry Park as trees are felled and reduced to wood chips. It is not some conservationist nightmare; it’s actually a forest in repair.

A three-year fuel-reduction project is creating 49 acres of shaded fuel breaks and removing hazardous trees along 100 acres of fire roads in Quarry Park. The goal is to reduce the risk of a dangerous and fast-spreading fire and make fire roads safer in the event of wildfire. The three-year project began last summer and is funded by a $1.2 million grant from the Coastal Conservancy.

Work to do

A trail that has not yet been cleared for fire mitigation is overgrown in El Granada. Adam Pardee / Review
Mitigating the risk

Signs posted along trails in Quarry Park alerting hikers and visitors about the fire mitigation taking place in Half Moon Bay on August 11, 2022. Adam Pardee / Review
Quarry Park

Crews work to clear the Eucalyptus trees along a fire road for fire mitigation in Quarry Park in Half Moon Bay on August 11, 2022. Adam Pardee / Review
From above

This aerial shot shows the dramatic change in the landscape as crews create fire breaks at Quarry Park. Photo courtesy San Mateo County Parks.

