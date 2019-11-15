featured

Hatch students run to raise funds

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
  1. Home
  2. Local News Stories
Image-hatch run 01

Students from Hatch Elementary School started Friday morning with their annual Jog-A-Thon. For 45 minutes students ran laps around the school's yard to the cheers of parents, teachers and the school's beloved eagle mascot, Hatchie. The event and participating sponsors help raise funds for the school. Kyle Ludoiwtz / Review 

image-hatch run 02
image-hatch run 03

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments