Hatch students run to raise funds

Students from Hatch Elementary School started Friday morning with their annual Jog-A-Thon. For 45 minutes students ran laps around the school's yard to the cheers of parents, teachers and the school's beloved eagle mascot, Hatchie. The event and participating sponsors help raise funds for the school. Kyle Ludoiwtz / Review
featured
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.