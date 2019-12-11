After a year of respite, the Hatch Elementary School Holiday Bazaar was back to raise money for the school and its students. On Friday, local businesses, inventive people and even a few entrepreneurial students sold holiday gifts.
The event is a fundraising effort to help provide for the many enrichment programs the parent-teacher organization funds, including school materials, field trips and staff positions. About 10 local businesses bought table spots.
“We’re trying to get funds for our enrichment programs, but at the same time get together more with the community,” said Martha Schwartz, the president of the parent-teacher organization for Hatch.
As Christmas music blasted through the multipurpose room, children and parents, some wearing Santa hats, bounded from table to table making snowflake and stocking ornaments or designing bracelets with favorite phrases.
Home-schooled student Macklin Connell told buyers about his beaded utensils and pendants, which were filled with colored paper and skin that his sister’s lizard had shed. His mom, Liza Connell, designed cards with scenes made from pressed flowers. They’re a crafting family, Liza Connell said.
Elizabeth Band has a local flower farm called Fox and Glove in Half Moon Bay. Band said she “stumbled” into flower farming and found a passion. At the bazaar, she sold wreaths, which she started making and selling at the farmers market in Half Moon Bay.
“It’s right down the street and I wanted to be involved,” Band said. “It’s a great way to support the community.”
Parent Kate Bello volunteered to organize the bazaar this year, and Schwartz credited her efforts as the reason it made a comeback.
“She’s been amazing,” Schwartz said. “If we couldn’t find a parent to lead this, it wouldn’t happen.
“This year we tried to incorporate more to have more Latino families come,” Schwartz said. “We’ll have a mariachi and (Ayudando Latinos A Soñar’s) Ballet Folklorico. Students are singing to make it more welcoming to everyone.”
