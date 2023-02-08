▸ Government body: San Mateo County Harbor District Board of Commissioners
▸ Time and date: 1 p.m., Jan. 18
▸ Members present: William Zemke, Tom Mattusch, Virginia Chang Kiraly, Kathryn Slater-Carter, George Domurat.
▸ Staff present: General Manager Jim Pruett, District Counsel Trisha Ortiz, Director of Operations John Moren, Director of Administrative Services Julie van Hoff, Deputy Secretary Melanie Haden.
▸ New president: William Zemke was selected to serve as the district’s president for 2023. Zemke was elected to the board in November 2020 for a four-year term. He served as the vice president in 2022. Commissioner Tom Mattusch will serve as vice president for 2023. Commissioner George Domurat will be the new secretary, and Commissioner Kathryn Slater-Carter will be the new treasurer. Commissioner Chang Kiraly was voted in to be the board’s alternate to the San Mateo Local Agency Formation Commission.
▸ Hybrid meetings: Pruett said the board will have a remote option for attendees when the board resumes in-person meetings, which is expected to happen in March. The live meetings will take place at the district office at 504 Avenue Alhambra in El Granada.
▸ Storm damage: The recent bad weather caused significant erosion to Pillar Point Harbor, including the “living shoreline” area on the west end of the harbor due to runoff from the cliff. Pruett said engineers have been contacted to work on the area to prevent future erosion. Additionally, Pillar Point Harbor had silting issues from stormwater runoff, and the sewage lift station exceeded its capacity. The Harbor District used pump trucks to avoid a sewage spill.
The district is also going to work with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to inspect the breakwater for damage from January’s storm. Pruett also said he would be talking with the Army Corps on developing reports to determine if the breakwater has caused erosion in and around Pillar Point Harbor, specifically at Surfer’s Beach and the West Trail. The board will review a letter to the Army Corps in February.
“If it’s caused by the breakwater or something the Army Corps installed, then the Army Corps is responsible to come in and fix it,” Pruett said. “We’re working with them on those issues. They haven’t accepted it all yet, but it starts with a study.”
▸ Budget award: For the third year in a row, the district received an award for its annual budget work from the Government Finance Officers Association. The budget is prepared largely by Julie van Hoff and the administrative services department.
▸ Surfer’s Beach update: District staff says its hoping to start dredging Pillar Point Harbor by spring. However, the district first has to move eelgrass beds in the inner harbor before it can move sand onto Surfer’s Beach. The impacted eelgrass in the east portion of the harbor can’t be moved to the west side until it's counted, which won’t happen until April 1 at the earliest; that is the start of the growing season, according to the project’s consultant Brad Damitz. He noted that the project’s California Environmental Quality Act permitting process has finally finished, meaning the project is not expected to cause harmful impacts so long as mitigation measures are in place. Other permitting remain ongoing, but the Army Corps and Environmental Protection Agency signed off on the sand quality that will be moved to Surfer’s Beach. Damitz said that the runoff from the storms isn’t expected to significantly impact the dredgeable sand’s quality near the boat launch ramp.
“With this eelgrass mitigation component, it really complicates the timeline and sequence of events that have to take place before we can put out the bid,” Damitz said.
▸ New Year objectives: The board approved a list of priorities for 2023. This included bolstering its maritime search and rescue operations, finding new sources of income, finding money to renovate and repair Johnson Pier, publishing a quarterly newsletter, and improving environmental quality at Pillar Point Harbor. There is also mention of developing a regular dredge plan for the harbor, but that will require board approval.
▸ Quote of the day: “The storms were spectacular, but didn’t really have a hard impact on us. That was the result of both harbormasters at both facilities and their crew doing all the prep work and making sure they were safe.” General Manager Jim Pruett said overall Pillar Point Harbor fared well during January’s series of atmospheric rivers.
