The San Mateo County Harbor District has won a lawsuit over the placement of fishing equipment at Pillar Point Harbor.
Represented by the law firm Cotchett, Pitre and McCarthy LLP, the Harbor District affirmed its right to ask the fishing companies leasing space at Johnson Pier to move their equipment to make room for a hoist.
The district’s request came out of concerns last year over safe movement on the pier but ultimately turned into a squabble between the district and three of its tenants: Morning Star Fisheries, McHenry Fisheries (formerly doing business as Pillar Point Seafood) and Three Captains Sea Products.
The ruling by the California Superior Court came after an 11-day trial. It wrapped up a years-long debate that included a separate lawsuit a few years ago. In 2018, Three Captains won approval to erect a hoist, which is a stationary pulley and rope system used to transport equipment and catch between the boats and the pier. Installation of the hoist proved a controversial move that the district had resisted but was ultimately forced to allow after Three Captains won the lawsuit.
The hoist was just the beginning of the district’s problems.
On one side of the pier are the hoists. Forklifts bearing plastic bins move between the hoists and the company refrigerators and loading trucks, carrying each fishing company’s catch. During peak seasons for crab, salmon and squid, the scene can be chaotic.
The two neighboring tenants at the site — Morning Star and McHenry — complained that Three Captains’ hoist had turned what was already a crowded pier into a hazard zone. The hoist, they argued, made it impossible to keep the 15-foot clearance space required. But as the 2018 lawsuit claimed, Three Captains had a right to the hoist and it stayed.
To accommodate the hoist, the district asked all three tenants to move their plastic bins elsewhere. Three Captains agreed, but Morning Star and McHenry refused.
Ultimately, between November 2019 and September 2020, each of the three fisheries brought a lawsuit against the district. Some of the lawsuits by the fisheries were also brought against each other.
In the end, the district won the suit, avoiding what would have been millions of dollars in damages and attorneys fees. One company alone demanded $1.5 million for every year the lawsuit went on.
Brian Danitz, the attorney representing the district, said he was pleased with the outcome.
“The district wants the fisheries to do well and the decision is in the public’s interest, in the tenants’ interest for Johnson Pier,” Danitz said. “Public safety is their priority. That’s what the court found.”
Payment for the $500,000 in attorneys fees and other expenses owed to the district would be split by the three fisheries.
While the court absolved the district of any wrongdoing, the controversial hoist remains. And the fisheries’ frustration over the district’s request to accommodate the hoist have yet to be resolved. Danitz said the district is meeting with the fisheries to discuss possible arrangements that could address both the public safety concerns and their business interests.
Fees are nearly 700K.
Virginia Chang Kiraly has told influential Coastsiders that the district has 7 million dollars of available funding availed for Johnson Pier Upgrades but the board has decided to hold onto the money per priorities set by District Manager James Pruett:
"Fyi- The reason the current budget didn’t have anything in there about Johnson Pier is that in last year’s budget, $7 million was approved by a board majority for that project. The project is on, and the money is still available. The Finance Committee, along with staff, agreed that we had to increase our reserves because of COVID-19. Therefore, the projects that are in the current budget are those that we have been obligated to fund based on legalities. As a member of the Finance Committee, I know that this budget is solid and does not exclude projects but puts them on hold while those that the GM believes should be prioritized are prioritized." -- Virginia Chang Kiraly
This from an arbiters decision concerning the safety of Johnson Pier:
"Over the years, the commercial fishing operations have dramatically increased, including the number of commercial vessels based in Half Moon Bay (from under a dozen to well over 100), the size of the vessels using the pier and the resulting loads of seafood products, as well as a growing emphasis on the speed of loading, offloading and transportation of the products. Meanwhile the aging, narrow pier structure remains unchanged. Especially during the crab and salmon season, the pier has been described as "mayhem," "the wild west" and "chaos" - seafood, workers, boats, hoists, containers, ice, forklifts, vehicles, and the occasional tourist, all jockeying for space, sometimes around the clock. Only by the courtesy and professionalism of the fisheries' dock workers and fork lift drivers is the pandemonium contained sufficiently to get the boats in and out and the product distributed to waiting trucks - miraculously." -- Page 10 from the Arbitration Report
Seven million dollars is available but Mr. Pruett wants to bank it because of Covid. Why? The Harbor District has experienced relatively little fiscal impact due to the pandemic.
