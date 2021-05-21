After a series of drownings along Bay Area beaches last winter, the San Mateo County Harbor District is taking steps to raise ocean awareness and education for beachgoers.
The Harbor Commission last week voted unanimously to cover the construction and permitting costs for two life-saving stations and ring buoys in Pillar Point Harbor, one near Surfer’s Beach and one at the breakwater near Mavericks.
General Manager Jim Pruett said once the two stations are installed this summer the district will work with the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office to install two more at Pillar Point before expanding the rings around the San Mateo County coast.
“I think this is a good idea,” said Commissioner William Zemke. “It may not work in every situation, but it’s a step in the right direction.”
Director of Operations John Moren told commissioners the exact cost was still unknown, but rough estimates put the cost for the Coastal Development Permit and installation at just under $5,000.
This initiative came from two nonprofits, Sea Valor and the Arunay Foundation. The buoys and signage will be donated by the Sea Valor, which provides ocean-related activities for those suffering from post-traumatic stress disorders and underprivileged youth. Eric Jones, the organization’s founder, cited the death of Arunay Pruthi, a 12-year-old boy from Fremont who drowned after being swept off Cowell Ranch State Beach on Jan. 18, as a motivator to initiate more safety and outreach programs along the San Mateo County coast.
“People don’t seem to understand the dangers of these waves, especially during the winter here,” said Jones, who referenced a seven-week stretch from November 2020 to January 2021 when 12 beachgoers were swept into the ocean from San Mateo to Sonoma counties.
In a presentation to commissioners, Jones stressed the need for additional signage at each buoy. Specifically, he said they needed to address “sneaker waves,” the occasional rogue waves that ride higher onto beaches and catch people off guard. The signs include a changeable number of the average number of drownings caused by sneaker waves statewide, and note the location of each station in case someone called 911. The circular buoy is attached to 100 feet of rope, so someone on the beach could toss the buoy to someone in the water and pull them toward the shore, Jones said.
Following Arunay Pruthi’s death, his family formed the Arunay Foundation to promote ocean safety and awareness. After the U.S. Coast Guard stopped its two-day search for Pruthi, Jones partnered with the family to organize volunteer searches on boats and helicopters for more than a month.
“We obviously know none of this is going to bring Arunay back, but we really hope this never happens again to any parents,” Tarun Pruthi, the boy’s father, told commissioners. “It’s devastating for the family and is not a good place to be. We don’t know if the life ring and signage Eric is proposing would definitely have saved him, but it would have given him a chance at least.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.