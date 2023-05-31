▸ Government body: San Mateo County Harbor District
Time and date: 1 p.m., May 17
Members present: William Zemke, Tom Mattusch, George Domurat, Kathryn Slater-Carter, Virginia Chang Kiraly.
Staff present: General Manager Jim Pruett, Director of Operations John Moren, Director of Administrative Services Julie van Hoff, General Counsel Trisha Ortiz.
On consent: The district will incur an additional $130,000 in construction costs to build ADA-compliant restrooms inside the Ketch Joanne Restaurant and Harbor Bar. The total price tag is now $879,800 with a 10 percent contingency. Staff says the increase is due to the cost of connecting new construction to an existing older building. The board selected EVRA Construction’s initial bid for $749,800 in August 2022.
Resource Conservation funding: The board granted the San Mateo Resource Conservation District's funding request not to exceed $130,000 over the next two years. Noah Katz, RCD’s water quality program manager, said the money would be used for outreach and monitoring water quality projects, including mapping force mains and studying water contaminant levels in Pillar Point Harbor. RCD also designed health warning signs that will be posted around the harbor depending on water quality levels.
Rate increase: Staff announced the district plans to raise rates and fees by 5.6 percent next fiscal year. The move reflects the 2022 Consumer Price Index for San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward All Urban Consumers, which rose 5.6 percent last year. Kiraly expressed some reservations about the increase in terms of how it could hurt fishermen who had no salmon season this year. Staff decided to put together an analysis of how raising or deferring the raise would impact the annual budget at the next board meeting. The board will host a public hearing on June 21 about the proposal. If approved, operating revenues will increase by $164,000 in next year’s budget.
Quote of the day: “Right now the berthing fees we charge are reflective of the costs we incur in maintaining those slips. Reducing the slips fees would have a financial impact on us, and not a small one, especially for Pillar Point Harbor.” General Manager Jim Pruett on how not raising rates and fees could hurt the district as it faces growing capital project costs.
