The San Mateo County Harbor District is considering how to upgrade its maritime search and rescue services for the Coastside, though it’s not yet sure where the funds would come from.
Because of the Harbor Patrol’s proximity to open water and the personnel’s skill set, members are often first on the scene and are a valuable asset to the district and the community, General Manager Jim Pruett said. However, Pruett said the district can’t maintain its level of service without more money or it will be putting its staff at risk.
“I think this is one of our highest priorities, especially given the fact that during the pandemic we’ve had record numbers of people coming to our shores from across different areas of California,” Commission President Virginia Chang Kiraly said.
At the Oct. 20 Harbor Commission meeting, commissioners weighed whether to seek outside funding or use their own budget to improve its emergency services. A staff report indicated that the district has just two operational boats at Pillar Point Harbor and that deputy harbormasters responded to more than 313 search and rescue calls and 631 maritime assist cases over the past three years. In that time, the district has paid a little more than $1 million to maintain its fleet.
Because backup is an important safety component to emergency services, the Harbor District is concerned that its current system places the Pillar Point Harbor Patrol at an “unacceptable risk,” Pruett said. The harbormasters’ office is staffed 24 hours a day, but at night there are only two deputy harbormasters on duty, and if a search and rescue call comes in and both leave, that leaves the harbor unprotected, Pruett said.
During rescue operations, two responding vessels allow for one to be a backup. But since 2018, Pillar Point’s Harbor Patrol was down to one boat for more than five months because of mechanical or maintenance issues, according to the district. For one two-week period, there were no boats available. In the past year, both of the vessels have caught fire in separate incidents.
The district’s report states it will need $2 million for a new search and rescue vessel, in addition to another $1.5 million to replace the 15-year-old R/V Almar. It would also require a $925,000 yearly expense to hire and train six more deputy harbormasters and to cover boat and Jet Ski maintenance.
The district is currently in the midst of adding more projects to its Capital Improvement Plan, which could limit how much it’s able to spend on the Harbor Patrol.
Its five-year plan has allocated $31 million for approved and funded projects. At last week’s meeting, the board voted to spend $10 million for a variety of projects at Pillar Point and Oyster Point Marina, including reconfiguring Johnson Pier, replacing the fuel dock and docks H, G, F and E over the next five years. The board also voted to remove plans for building in a 40,000-square-foot parcel at Oyster Point Marina from its 2021-2022 spending plan and replace it with designing a new tenant row in Pillar Point Harbor that’s expected to cost $6 million.
The cost to reconfigure Johnson Pier and replace the docks is estimated to cost $27 million. The district is considering taking on debt to pay for the projects and says it’s expected to meet the requirements for a 30-year bond issuance to pay $27 million for the dock work. That would assume a 3.5 percent interest rate with an annual payment of $1.4 million. However, the district’s five-year forecast shows that it will have $450,000 in working capital available, meaning it would need to decrease costs, increase revenues or get another $1 million in grants before the fiscal year 2024-2025 when the bond is due. Because of the strain the development is putting on the harbor, some commissioners believe it would be difficult to find funds to improve the Harbor Patrol.
“If we did that out of our own pockets, we’d only make the situation worse for the capital improvement side of the puzzle,” Commissioner William Zemke said.
Commissioner Ed Larenas said that if search and rescue operations are one of the most important functions of the district, the budget should reflect that.
“I wouldn’t limit us to getting outside funding to make this happen,” Larenas said. “It’s too important and our public relies on it. Not just folks in San Mateo County, but anybody who comes to the coast around here.”
The board also unanimously reaffirmed Pruett’s decision in March to use a risk assessment procedure called Green Amber Red, or GAR, that emergency personnel are supposed to consult before launching on a rescue operation. Depending on factors like weather, number of personnel, equipment, severity of the emergency and the potential of saving a life, each crew member rates each scenario to determine whether it’s safe for them to put themselves at risk. By certifying Pruett’s decision, the district hopes to make the GAR model a more formal program and refine it to the Coastside’s specific issues and risks.
“It’s important for the decision-making of our staff to have a document that gives them guidance on when to deploy and when not to,” Larenas said. “It’s easy to get yourself in trouble. We have a great staff who want to help people, but we need to balance risk with safety.”
(2) comments
Attn: San Mateo County Harbor Commission,
Stop wasting Countywide tax revenue at Oyster Point Marina.
Oyster Point Marina (OPM) is owned by the City of South San Francisco and managed by the SMC Harbor District. South City owns all OPM facilities regardless of the fact those same facilities were build and paid for by countywide tax dollars from the SMC Harbor District. Harbor Commissioners can't get a loan to build at OPM because they don't own the land, yet they happily spend our money there. This is extremely irresponsible and it must stop.
The SMC Habor Commission has mismanaged countywide tax funds by paying to build and maintain facilities owned by South City. The SMC Harbor Commission is putting public safety at risk by not purchasing and maintaining rescue vessels at Pillar Point Harbor and by not renovating Johnson Pier and docks in Half Moon Bay. This puts commercial fishermen and recreational boaters at risk.
Attn: Clay Lambert,
Please hold the SMC Harbor Commission accountable and tell them to spend public funds to protect the public, commercial fishermen and recreational boaters at Pillar Point Harbor.
Stop wasteful empire building the political favors for friends in South City.
Sabrina
The supports under the working man's end of Johnson Pier are rotting and cracked. The fuel dock is at the end of its life. Tennant row is dilapidated. The district has no money. It can barley afford any debt. Now this:
"For one two-week period, there were no boats available. In the past year, both of the vessels have caught fire in separate incidents."
Meanwhile, the District has committed to providing a two million dollar year subsidy to SSF for fifteen years. Three million in CASH was used to buy an administrative building. Six million in CASH was committed to building bigger docks at Oyster Point but there are no fueling facilities to service the yachts they hope to attract.
All of this under the leadership of Virginia Chang Kiraly and Tom Mattusch. Leadership that is so poor, Kiraly was found out to be lying/misinformed about seven million phantom dollars that were in the bank and ready to be spend on Johnson Pier. From an email she sent to a connected local:
"Fyi- The reason the current budget didn’t have anything in there about Johnson Pier is that in last year’s budget, $7 million was approved by a board majority for that project. The project is on, and the money is still available. The Finance Committee, along with staff, agreed that we had to increase our reserves because of COVID-19. Therefore, the projects that are in the current budget are those that we have been obligated to fund based on legalities. As a member of the Finance Committee, I know that this budget is solid and does not exclude projects but puts them on hold while those that the GM believes should be prioritized are prioritized." -- Virginia Chang Kiraly to TJ Glauthier. 8-29-2020
Whisky Tango Foxtrot!!!? As a member of the finance committee VCK thought there was seven million in cash that in fact did not exist?! This is but a small example of the kind of leadership that has run Pillar Point Harbor into the muck.
If you care about our harbor, you had best start paying attention.
