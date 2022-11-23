▸ Government body: San Mateo County Harbor Commission
▸ Time and date: 1 p.m., Nov. 16
▸ Members present: Nancy Reyering, William Zemke, Tom Mattusch, Virginia Chang Kiraly, Ed Larenas
▸ Staff present: General Manager Jim Pruett, Director of Operations John Moren, Director of Administrative Services Julie van Hoff, Deputy Secretary Melanie Hadden, Pillar Point Harbormaster Chris Tibbe
▸ Shift change: The board signed off on a memorandum of understanding between the district and the labor group Operating Engineers Local 3 to change the regular shift length for deputy harbormasters working at Pillar Point Harbor from 10 hours to 12 hours. Staff say the move is meant to reduce overtime costs. Some have questioned how this will impact the district’s response to maritime emergencies. General Manager Jim Pruett said the change will mean the 14 deputy harbormasters and training officers will fill two shifts per day. The adjustment means one work week will consist of three 12-hour shifts totaling 36 hours, and another week will have three 12-hour shifts and one 8-hour shift, totaling 44 hours, for a pay period of 80 hours. To comply with the Fair Labor Standards Act, each deputy harbormaster will receive a minimum of four hours of overtime per pay period, or 52 overtime hours total for each pay period, which amounts to $3,414 per pay period, or $88,772 annually.
▸ Mavericks Festival: According to organizers of the first-ever Mavericks Festival, around 8,000 people came to Pillar Point Harbor on Oct. 1. The event served as a fundraiser for the Mavericks Surf Awards. Sea Hugger, the environmental nonprofit and event partner netted $7,800. However, the day was a $30,000 net loss for event organizers, who are already planning for a two-day event in 2023, with additional activities and booth space, reserved parking, and possibly a fish market.
▸ Grant consultant: The board approved adding to its contract with California Consulting for grant writing services in 2023. The district agreed to pay $4,160 per month (plus out-of-pocket expenses) so long as it doesn’t exceed $60,000. California Consulting submitted nine grant applications which have generated a little over $525,000 to the Harbor District. The consulting firm has eight grant applications pending, including $1.5 million from the California Department of Boating and Waterways, and $250,000 for spill prevention from the California Department of Fish and Wildlife. It’s also working on a $3 million grant to repair parts of Johnson Pier through the U.S. Economic Development Administration.
▸ RV Park: The district agreed to give an additional $452,750 to Questa Engineering Corp. for its RV park restroom and greenspace project at the east boundary of Pillar Point Harbor. The project involves expanding Americans with Disabilities Act-compliant parking, restrooms and showers and rerouting the Coastal Trail. Director of Operations John Moren said the city of Half Moon Bay sent the district a complaint that the expanded project didn’t have a Coastal Development Permit for the scope beyond the lone bathroom. Project construction was originally estimated to be $850,000, but the awarded low bid was more than $2.8 million.
▸ Used flares: Pillar Point Harbormaster Chris Tibbe recommended that the district host a countywide flare collection event for recreation and commercial mariners. Flares expire after 42 months and must be replaced to meet the U.S. Coast Guard carriage requirements, and Tibbe explained that there is no single agency or organization handling the disposal of unwanted or expired flares in the country.
Throwing expired flares in the trash is an environmental and health hazard as they contain explosive materials and toxic chemicals, Tibbe said. Because it's illegal for unlicensed people to handle pyrotechnic flares for disposal, marinas and harbors don’t usually accept them. It’s estimated that 174,000 marine flares expire each year on recreational vessels in California alone. Historically, the district has asked the San Mateo County Environmental Health Department, which applied to CalRecycle to legally dispose of flares. In 2019, the district had a flare collection event that required a truck to drive expired items to Louisiana.
▸ Quote of the day: “All of these challenges take up a lot of time and significant effort, and we don't know what other challenges we’re going to run into.” Director of Operations John Moren said the RV park renovations are proving harder and more expensive than anticipated.
