The San Mateo County Harbor District last week weighed multiple issues involving permits and regulations for visiting fishing vessels, commercial offloads, wholesale fish buyers and the use of the public hoist in Pillar Point Harbor.
After more than two hours of discussion on five separate but related motions, the Commission voted that it would no longer officially issue any commercial activity permits to non-lessee fish buyers buying wholesale from fishers at Pillar Point Harbor. The district said that unlicensed non-lessee buyers are currently doing business without a commercial activities permit, which is required by the district's code but not enforced.
Commissioner Tom Mattusch, in agreement with a few other commercial fishers, abstained from the vote, emphasizing that the district should try to control unregulated sales instead of banning them. Commissioners cited safety concerns, worrying that more business could put a strain on Johnson Pier’s aging infrastructure, and its current safety plan already significantly limits available commercial space.
Some harbor businessmen protested. They say that if the district prohibits non-lessee commercial fish buyers from selling to an individual fisher, it would force everyone to sell their catch through one of the three tenant fish buyers at the end of Johnson Pier.
The board reviewed but ultimately did not change its rules on the public hoist near the harbormaster’s office, asserting that it was still not allowing it to be used for offloading catch. Representatives from the three tenant wholesale buyers on Johnson Pier said, by allowing the hoist to be used for catch, the district was hurting their bottom line. Meanwhile, other commercial fishers said restricting it was favoring the district’s tenants.
The board also decided to prohibit non-lessee commercial fish buyers from offloading on the floating docks, while still allowing commercial fishers to self-offload their catch for transport off Pillar Point Harbor or to a fish market or restaurant tenants of the Harbor District.
At next month’s board meeting, the district board is expected to discuss two remaining topics, whether to grant visiting fishing vessels doing commercial offloads a commercial activity permit and determine the new hoist and wharf fees.
