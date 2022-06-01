Pillar Point Harbor’s tenant row is expected to undergo renovations next fiscal year, but the scale of construction and how businesses will adapt is still unclear.
Last week the San Mateo County Harbor District Commission approved an architectural firm to design and conduct public outreach for the Pillar Point Harbor Retail Center Replacement Project. The district agreed to pay Goring and Straja Architects $541,244 with a 10 percent contingency.
The building is more than 50 years old and houses Ketch Joanne Restaurant and Harbor Bar, Mavericks Surf Co., Half Moon Bay Sportfishing and Tackle, and Princeton Seafood Market and Restaurant. It needs either complete replacement or full remodel for adaptive re-use, Harbor Director of Operations John Moren said. The upgrades are intended to improve plumbing, ventilation and meet ADA requirements.
Moren noted the firm will evaluate a few possibilities and, during the initial evaluation, will recommend whether to completely replace it, construct a new building at a different site within the harbor, or remodel only some parts of it. The architectural firm will also be responsible for gathering and scheduling public input, and there will be public workshops for people to voice concerns and give feedback on proposed design changes.
Harbor General Manager Jim Pruett said he spoke with tenants and stressed the district did not want to interfere with the businesses' daily operations. Staff said the project is also supposed to account for the impacts of climate change and sea level rise.
“I think we all appreciate the unique atmosphere of the current building, but we do need to consider future sea-level rise challenges,” Moren said. “One option is potentially moving the building to the upper lot, but there are ways to remediate these challenges.”
The district is also in the process of building new ADA-compliant restrooms near Ketch Joanne Restaurant, a project the district’s 2021-22 Capital Improvement Plan states will cost more than $800,000. They’re designed to either stand separate or integrate into a new structure. Commissioners stressed that regardless of design, there needed to be extensive outreach to tenants and the public, and requested that the building retain its distinct facade to blend with the harbor aesthetic.
“I’m happy to see the plan is to get input from both the tenants and the public,” Commissioner Ed Larenas said. “I think anything we do with respect to buildings in the harbor needs input from stakeholders. That’s our local public, but also the folks that drive over the hill to visit the harbor.”
