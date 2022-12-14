Pillar Point Harbor

San Mateo County Harbor Commissioners are studying how best to renovate Pillar Point Harbor’s aging tenant row.

 Anna Hoch-Kenney / Review

The San Mateo County Harbor District last week hosted a community workshop to discuss its upcoming retail development project at Pillar Point Harbor. The meeting was the first chance for Goring and Straja Architects to hear preferred options to reconstruct the Harbor District’s tenant row near Johnson Pier. 

The building in question houses Mavericks Surf Co., Half Moon Bay Sportfishing and Tackle, Ketch Joanne and Princeton Seafood. The Harbor District says the structure has aging electrical, heating, plumbing and stormwater systems that need to be replaced. Harbor Director of Operations John Moren said the exact budget is unknown because it's so early in the process.

