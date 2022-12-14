The San Mateo County Harbor District last week hosted a community workshop to discuss its upcoming retail development project at Pillar Point Harbor. The meeting was the first chance for Goring and Straja Architects to hear preferred options to reconstruct the Harbor District’s tenant row near Johnson Pier.
The building in question houses Mavericks Surf Co., Half Moon Bay Sportfishing and Tackle, Ketch Joanne and Princeton Seafood. The Harbor District says the structure has aging electrical, heating, plumbing and stormwater systems that need to be replaced. Harbor Director of Operations John Moren said the exact budget is unknown because it's so early in the process.
Some proponents see this as an opportunity to build an expanded retail area that could boost revenue for the district. However, some residents last week voiced concern over cost and potential obstruction of ocean views. It’s not yet clear how the development will address parking in its plan.
The proposed options included keeping the building in the same location but adding a second story, building along the waterfront on the south side of the parking lot, building a few hundred feet uphill, near the beach just to the south, along the rocks near the current restrooms, and a floating dock.
“We’ve been leaning toward a two-story building, either in the same location or a different location, roughly the same size footprint, but double the indoor space,” Moren said at the start of the meeting.
Midcoast resident Dan Haggerty said he understood the draw of having oceanfront dining but cautioned that a two-story structure could block ocean views for others.
“This is a unique location that’s extremely rare in the whole Bay Area,” Haggerty said. “I would really love to see Ketch Joanne and Harbor Bar remain the same.”
At the end of the two-hour meeting, there appeared to be a consensus among planners and interested stakeholders that the options along the water were likely infeasible, would be met with stiff opposition and cost far more money.
Depending on where it’s built, the development requires a Coastal Development Permit from the California Coastal Commission or San Mateo County. The tenant row currently sits in the jurisdiction of the Coastal Commission. The state covers most of the area south of Pillar Point Harbor Boulevard. Either way any project would be appealable to the Coastal Commission.
At a virtual meeting on Thursday, participants were asked to rank each proposed location for factors like site and tenant disruption, parking reduction, pedestrian access, sea level rise risk and construction cost. Architects showed comparisons to raised restaurant floors in Santa Cruz and San Diego.
Architects said the construction should take sea level rise and climate change into account, especially if they were to build closer to the water. Principal Architect Jim Goring noted the whole site is located in a federally identified tsunami hazard area. While that doesn’t mean the building must be abandoned, the district has to collaborate with the county and state to preserve evacuation routes. Architects also discussed data from the California Ocean Protection Council, which showed much of the parking lot underwater by 2080 during a “storm surge” and extremely high water levels. Scientists say the tidal event has a 10 percent probability each decade. The projections show the water level barely reaching the building.
“The existing site is OK,” Goring said. “It's right on the border.”
A downside of renovating the tenant row at its current location is that it will temporarily displace current tenants, though this option could lead to a shorter construction time and fewer expenses compared to other proposals. Architects will have another public workshop to show the updated design to San Mateo County during its review process.
“We all know the sea is rising, and there are storms,” Goring said. “We don’t want to block views or visual access to the waterfront any more than we have to.”
