The San Mateo County Harbor District held its fourth public workshop to review its upcoming Master Plan, a document that will guide the agency’s priorities and projects for the foreseeable future.
Harbor General Manager Jim Pruett said the district would start pushing the drafted plan through its social media channels as well as printed notices at Pillar Point Harbor and Oyster Point Marina in order to maximize public feedback. He also recommended that the deadline to submit feedback be extended at least 30 days from its initial Jan. 4, 2022, date and possibly up to 60 days.
The document serves as an overarching umbrella that assesses the Harbor District’s facilities, assets, and current and future risks. A key element of the plan is its prioritization of the Harbor District’s capital projects, ranking them with a variety of criteria including cost, facility conditions, funding status, user value and exposure to sea level rise. To view the drafted document, visit smharbor.com.
The presentation in mid-December was another step in the months-long process to draft and review the Master Plan. Dudek, an environmental consulting firm, formally started the process with the Harbor District board of commissioners in July, but public outreach and conditions surveys had taken place months prior.
Matt Valerio, principal of Dudek, said that Johnson Pier expansion and the fuel dock upgrades ranked as the highest prioritized projects for the district, respectively. Among the so-called Tier 1 projects are plans to redo the tenant row restrooms, shoreline rock slope protection and improve Johnson Pier’s support beams.
The plan also assesses Pillar Point Harbor’s vulnerability and opportunities to deal with coastal hazards, although some members of the public said the plan didn’t comprehensively address how certain projects will be fortified against sea level rise.
