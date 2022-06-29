Last week the San Mateo County Harbor District approved its final budget for the upcoming fiscal year, forecasting rising costs for salaries and wages and a growing list of capital projects.
With $13.8 million in revenues outpacing $11.5 million in expenditures, the district added $2.3 million in working capital to fund major projects this fiscal year. That surplus is less than the district assumed it would have by the end of this fiscal year. Expenditures in salaries and non-personnel costs increased by more than $1.2 million from 2021-22 projections. After $745,000 in election costs, the district’s working capital total of $2.3 million is 44 percent less than what was projected last fiscal year.
The capital balance provides funds for the district’s Capital Improvement Program and funds a reserve set aside to provide for cash flow and emergencies. The five-year forecast estimates the district will spend $8.1 million on capital projects, including $7.4 million at Pillar Point Harbor in fiscal year 2022-23, though $1.3 million will come from grants. The estimated ending capital balance on June 30, 2022, is $15.9 million. That’s about $1 million more than the preliminary budget planned for, but the fund is forecasted to be lowered to $8.9 million by fiscal year 2025-26.
The five-year CIP assumes operating revenues will increase by 2.5 percent from last fiscal year’s projections for each of the next five years while non-operating revenues will decrease due to lower property tax and interest income. Wages are expected to increase by 11.18 percent this year due to an estimated 5 percent salary increase and the district filling five positions to become fully staffed. Meanwhile, non-personnel expenditures, like utilities, insurance premiums and repairs, are budgeted to increase by 16.67 percent to $3.7 million this year and could increase by 2.5 percent each year. To cover costs, the district is expected to cut certain expenses by $200,000 in 2023-24 and that should offset the increase and provide an additional $105,000 toward its capital fund.
Last week the Harbor District also voted to increase various rates and fees by 3.2 percent to match the Consumer Price Index, which will add another $34,000 to operating revenue. This decision, along with raising berthing rates at both harbors, gives the district $160,000 commissioners say is needed to meet rising costs.
“I appreciate the sentiment of keeping these costs down, but these are largely symbolic, and the district itself is expecting a very real increase in salaries and benefits, and we’re already underwater with capital improvements,” Board President Nancy Reyering said. “I see our mission at this time requires us to be very careful with our finances.”
Commissioner Virginia Chang Kiraly was opposed to increasing the Passenger Service Fee.
“I’m looking around and I don’t see good economic times ahead,” she said.
Salaries and benefits account for 61 percent of the district’s expenses. Sixty-six percent of revenue, or $9 million, is expected to come from property taxes. About $1.4 million will be spent on Oyster Point Marina operations, while $1.8 million will go to Pillar Point Harbor. The Harbor District’s preliminary budget forecasts lower property tax revenues over the next five years and anticipates property tax will decrease by 1 percent per year after 2023-24 due to a possible economic recession.
This upcoming year the district is planning to receive $937,000 more in property tax for 2021-22 than previously estimated. A large part of the increase was due to failed legislation from the California State Department of Finance, which proposed requiring the state to use excess Educational Revenue Augmentation Fund dollars to cover those Vehicle License Fees it gives to counties. Currently, the state has to pay counties a portion of the Vehicle License Fees it gets. The preliminary budget assumed that the law would pass and the district would lose $350,000 in what is known as excess ERAF. That legislation did not pass, and the county has added that amount back to the budget. This past fiscal year 2021-22, the county’s share of excess ERAF was approximately $230 million.
