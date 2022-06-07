The San Mateo County Harbor District voted last month to increase berthing and slip rates by 3.2 percent at both Pillar Point Harbor and Oyster Point Marina, stopping short of raising a variety of rates and fees for both hubs.
The decision came during commissioners' discussion on whether to raise rates and fees to increase operating revenue by $163,000 for the upcoming fiscal year. The district said a 3.2 percent rise would cover costs and match the increase in the rate of inflation and the local consumer price index. The 2021 CPI increased by 3.2 percent for all urban consumers in the San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward region, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
Commissioner Ed Larenas, who pays fees for a boat in Pillar Point Harbor, recused himself on the decision for slip fees.
“For some of us and some individuals, the 3 percent increase is a small number,” Larenas said. “But a number of people will find that a significant burden. It’s all a matter of perspective, especially in these times.”
The increase in monthly slip rates for Pillar Point Harbor accounts for 42 percent, or $69,000, of all the proposed increases. The board considered but did not yet approve increasing fees on other services in the harbor like anchor outs, event permits, crab pot staging deposits and liveaboard permits. Some changes are as small as a few cents. Others are larger, such as the liveaboard permit going from $407 to $420. Most of the berthing fee increases by about 3 percent.
After raising berthing rates, the board was split on the rest of the hikes. Commissioners Virginia Chang Kiraly and Larenas both voted not to raise rates, while Commissioner Tom Mattusch and President Nancy Reyering voted for the increases. Commissioner William Zemke was not present. The board decided to continue the item to another date to be determined. Julie van Hoff, the Harbor District’s director of administrative services, said if the board decides not to approve the rest of the increases, those funds will be taken out of the 2022-23 recommended budget.
Capt. William Smitty, who runs the sportfishing vessel Riptide out of Pillar Point Harbor, said the district was being unrealistic and not accounting for rising insurance rates and fuel costs, which have gone up nearly a dollar a gallon this year, he said.
“We have a lot of different expenses,” he said. “I can’t just raise my fees that I charge passengers. I’m already struggling mightily to have my passengers come out because the discretionary funds that they use to go fishing are now being used for fuel, food and other expenses.
“This minuscule amount that you’re talking about doesn’t represent much for the harbor, but it does to us. This cuts into us severely.”
Chang Kiraly voiced concern over the “trickle-down effect” that could be a problem for tourism and visitors.
Some harbor rates have already been increased by the board at previous meetings, including a Commercial Activity Permit going up $9 to $290 total, and use of the public hoist, which is going up from $46 to $85 per hour. The hoist fees are prorated for partial hours with a $12 minimum.
Reyering said the price hikes for individuals were quite small and significant for the district’s finances.
“We’re facing the same economic pressures everybody else is,” she said.
