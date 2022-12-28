▸ Government body: San Mateo County Harbor District Board of Commissioners
Time and date: 1 p.m., Dec. 21
Members present: Nancy Reyering, Tom Mattusch, Virginia Chang Kiraly, Ed Larenas.
Staff present: General Manager Jim Pruett, Director of Operations John Moren, Director of Administrative Services Julie van Hoff, Deputy Secretary Melanie Hadden, legal counsel Trisha Ortiz.
General manager payday: Based on the recommendation from the Human Relations Committee, the board agreed to raise General Manager Pruett’s annual salary from $189,992 to $232,000 per year, a 22 percent increase. Pruett became the district’s general manager in November 2019, and board members praised his leadership and management skills, especially through the pandemic.
Migrating mural: Ink Dwell owner Jane Kim has created a Migrating Mural program, a series of public artworks highlighting the wide variety of wildlife traversing the United States. In a presentation to the harbor commission, Kim proposed several new murals that could be installed at Pillar Point Harbor. The potential sites include a salmon painting outside the public restrooms (by Hatch Elementary School students), an ocean food web mural wrapped across the Texaco sign, the marine mollusk called nudibranch on the harbormaster office tower and updated interpretive signage in collaboration with NOAA.
Kim and her team have created two other Migrating Mural installations, including nine large monarch butterfly paintings in San Francisco, Utah and Florida. They also painted six bighorn sheep murals across a 120-mile stretch of Highway 395. Kim noted they plan to use local artists to paint the murals.
Launch ramp: The board agreed to partner with American Asphalt to repave all three C parking lots and Pillar Point Harbor Boulevard, which leads to the ramp. The Harbor District will pay up to $727,868 for the project with a 10 percent contingency. The road’s heavy use and saltwater exposure has caused the asphalt to crack in places since it was last resurfaced 14 years ago, Moren said. He noted American Asphalt expects to start in spring 2023, but will coordinate with the district to keep the road accessible, notably for fishing and crabbing seasons.
More water damage: The board agreed to pay contractors an additional $51,500 to fix water damage to its office in El Granada. In October, the district entered into a $75,000 agreement with Bhogal Brothers Construction to fix the building’s water damage. To meet building code, contractors had to upgrade the garage ceiling for an additional $36,500. The district's insurance company agreed to pay for the upgrade. The district will be reimbursed by the insurance company for $103,000. Then it turned out that two second-floor restroom floors and outside rain gutters had to be replaced, costing another $15,000. It also authorized the general manager to allow more change orders up to 30 percent of the new adjusted project total, which has ballooned to $126,500. However, $103,000 is covered by the district’s insurance.
Waterfront cider: The board approved a lease with OceanCiders LLC, a hard cider company owned by Meredith Kasyan, at Upper Perch Beach near Half Moon Bay Kayak Co. Under the terms of the lease, it’s expected the business will open by June 30, and the lease ends on Dec. 31, 2025. The business will include four small gazebos, chairs and a firepit. In March, the board approved a Commercial Activity Permit for Seacider, now called OceanCiders, to conduct business on the corner lot next to the post office in El Granada. But the owners of OceanCiders said they couldn’t do business on the site because of permitting requirements. Pruett said OceanCiders’ goal is to create low-environmental-impact community gathering space with alcoholic and non-alcoholic ciders.
New goals: Pruett reviewed a draft of 11 goals and objectives for the district in 2023. Most of it centered around finding more money for current and pending capital projects, including more than $50 million to repair an aging Johnson Pier. It also includes funding to bolster maritime search and rescue efforts at Pillar Point Harbor. Pruett said the district needs $950,000 a year to hire and train more deputy harbormasters. Pruett said he’ll bring his objective back to the board on Jan. 18, 2023, for more consideration and approval.
Recognition: State Sen. Josh Becker issued certificates of recognition to outgoing board members Reyering and Larenas. Kathryn Slater-Carter will replace Larenas to represent District 3. Larenas was elected to the board in 2016 and said his biggest regret was not getting the board to move its meetings to a time when more people and stakeholders could attend. Reyering was elected in 2018. Her seat will be filled by George Domurat, a Pacifica resident and former Planning Commissioner.
Quote of the day: “Pillar Point Harbor is one of the few places where you can go along the coast that has all the items we have to offer where we don’t charge parking fees. It’s a huge equity issue in San Mateo County,” Commissioner Ed Larenas, explaining why he was opposed to a proposal to charge for parking in Pillar Point Harbor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.