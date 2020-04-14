The San Mateo County Harbor District suspended rent payments for some people who have dock slips or lease commercial property at Pillar Point Harbor and can’t pay because of the coronavirus crisis. Now, the district is considering how to proceed.
Since the shelter-in-place orders were issued, General Manager Jim Pruett said District staff has received several requests from people to delay rent or forgive it entirely.
“Some people have lost employment, charter boats are not going out, fishing is slowing down markets,” Pruett said.
To assist people in the short term, Pruett authorized staff to suspend rent payments, with no late fees or penalties, for people asking for delays related to COVID-19.
Pruett said the move is immediate relief but that harbor commissioners will have to vote on whether to offer any additional help, such as rent forgiveness. He anticipates a study, to determine whether rent forgiveness or forbearance is legal and the impact it will have, could be delivered in May or June.
“We still need more public input,” Pruett said.
One option being considered is waiving late fees for renters until June 30 or the state of emergency is lifted, postponement of the lien process on delinquent berth lessees, and giving all renters till June 30, 2021, to pay back rent.
“There are so many programs for people to recoup what they’ve lost or missed out on, so it’s not fair for the taxpayers of this county to give these people a pass,” said Commissioner Tom Mattusch, who’s on the board’s finance committee.
Revenues from renters and leasees do not account for a significant portion of the district’s funds. For last quarter of fiscal year 2018-19, the district received $42,300 in rents from Pillar Point Harbor and $2,500 from Oyster Point Marina.
Until the board decides the next steps, staff is forgoing collecting rent for at least the month of April for people who are impacted by the virus.
“We’re taking them for their word,” Pruett said. “The money is still eventually due back, unless something else happens pending the board’s decision.”
