▸ Government body: San Mateo County Harbor District
▸ Time and date: 1 p.m., July 19
▸ Members present: William Zemke, Tom Mattusch, George Domurat, Kathryn Slater-Carter, Virginia Chang Kiraly.
▸ Staff present: General Manager Jim Pruett, Operations Director John Moren, Director of Administrative Services Julie van Hoff, Deputy Secretary Melanie Hadden.
▸ Board meeting date changed: Due to a scheduling conflict with one of its commissioners, the Harbor Board of Commissioners voted to change their monthly meeting time from 1 p.m. to 10 a.m. on the third Wednesday of each month.
On June 30, the district learned that Commissioner Virginia Chang Kiraly would serve on the San Mateo Local Agency Formation Commission as a regular special district member for the next four years. LAFCo meets at 2:30 p.m. one Wednesday every other month. That conflicts with the Harbor District’s 1 p.m. board meetings on the third Wednesday of each month.
As a result of the conflict, Kiraly left the Harbor District’s July 19 board meeting early to attend the LAFCo meeting in Redwood City. To avoid such conflicts going forward, the board voted to move its monthly meetings three hours earlier to 10 a.m. The vote came despite several people urging the district to have meetings after regular working hours instead.
President William Zemke said he did not support an evening meeting because he was concerned that people would be driving across the coast after late-night discussions. District staff said they will prepare documents for the board to officially change the meeting time and will post the agenda by Thursday the week prior to the meeting, a day earlier than what it currently does.
Most of the elected governing bodies on the coast, including the Half Moon Bay City Council and the Midcoast Community Council, meet in the evening, to avoid conflicts with the board members’ day jobs and to allow the most people possible to attend. The harbor board’s decision caused some frustration and confusion. Former Harbor Commissioner Ed Larenas was among several who spoke in favor of evening meetings because it could potentially bring in more public participation. When Larenas resigned from the board in Dec. 2022, he said his biggest regret after serving the district for six years was not getting the district to move board meetings outside of working hours.
“It’s very important for this special district to have its meetings at a time when most of the public can attend, which is not in the middle of the day,” Larenas said. “It’s kind of ironic this is being discussed so that one of the commissioners can attend a LAFCo meeting given that LAFCo has jurisdiction over how special districts perform.”
▸ Mavericks Festival: Commissioners approved an event permit for the second annual Mavericks Festival that will take place over two days on Sept. 30 and Oct. 1 in Pillar Point Harbor. General Manager Jim Pruett called the first festival a “resounding success” attended by thousands of people. Ninety percent of the net proceeds from the event will go to prize money for the Mavericks Awards, a video-submission surf contest, while the remaining 10 percent of proceeds will go to the festival’s nonprofit partners Sea Hugger, the Cabrillo Education Foundation and Save The Waves.
Unlike last year, organizers are not getting a permit waiver and must pay $14,995 to the Harbor District to run the event. Mavericks Festival CEO Chris Cuvelier said the festival raised $130,000 but cost around $160,000 to put on. By expanding the operation, Cuvelier hopes the event can attract an estimated 8,000 to 10,000 people each day.
In terms of adjustments from last year, Cuvelier said vendors can now take cashless payments directly, bike parking will be expanded and the event layout near Johnson Pier will improve for better flow in and out of the site.
Parking, however, remains an issue between commissioners and organizers, who proposed expanding paid parking to help offset an estimated $250,000 in expenses. Mike McLaughlin, who oversees festival operations, said the company has leased land at the Half Moon Bay Airport and plans to shuttle people to and from the harbor. Organizers also proposed using the two upper parking lots where crab pots are stored for paid parking.
Like last year, the festival also has dedicated space for first responders and law enforcement to display vehicles and meet people.
— August Howell
