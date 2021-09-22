Thanks to precautions and preemptive security updates, the San Mateo County Harbor District says it defended against a ransomware attack in July in which hackers attempted to encrypt and seize data.
On July 25, the district’s security consultant detected encrypted data in a server and isolated it. San Mateo County Harbor District General Manager Jim Pruett said, because the district backs up its data regularly, the loss was negligible and no ransom was paid.
“The important thing for the district was that we had substantial backups, so we were able to restore all the data, minus a few hours, back to the system and continue to operate,” Pruett said.
Under state law, public agencies are required to report data breaches that leak personal information. Because there’s no evidence the district’s data was leaked, the district was not required to report the incident.
“If we had data that was released that contained personal information, we’d have to report it,”
Pruett said. “As far as we know, and as far as the consultants are telling us, the answer to that question is ‘no.’”
Some of the Harbor District’s efforts to invest against ransomware attacks came after a 2019 San Mateo County civil grand jury report. Titled, “Ransomware: It Is Not Enough To Think You Are Protected,” the report states the risks of ransomware for public and private enterprises and questioned government agencies about their ability to prevent attacks. The report recommended public organizations commit to developing a more robust cybersecurity strategy and report on its firewalls and backup method.
From 2013 to 2019, ransomware attacks have been reported by at least 170 county, city or state government entities across the nation, according to a report by the National League of Cities. But the real number is likely much higher because some attacks may be untraceable or go unreported when paid. An MIT Technical Review estimated that ransomware may have cost the United States more than $7.5 billion in 2019.
“The grand jury wanted to ensure that we were all prepared on the latest IT and software to ensure we didn’t suffer from these,” Pruett said. “Based on our response and ability to shut it down immediately, I think we were.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.