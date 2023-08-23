▸ Government body: San Mateo County Harbor District
▸ Time and date: 1 p.m., Aug. 16
▸ Members present: William Zemke, Kathryn Slater-Carter, Virginia Chang Kiraly. Commissioners George Domurat and Tom Mattusch were absent.
Staff present: General Manager Jim Pruett, Legal Counsel Trisha Ortiz, Operations Director John Moren, and Administrative Services Director Julie van Hoff, Deputy Secretary Melanie Hadden.
▸ Cutting projects: Due to significant increases in labor costs, inflation and supply chain issues, the board decided to defer contributions to select capital projects until next fiscal year. The estimated amount of capital dollars needed to fund the district's approved projects for fiscal year 2023-24 is $13.4 million, far more than the $10.8 million budget for this year. However, staff noted that with inflation and other growing expenses, the real amount needed this year is about $17.4 million.
Here are a few examples given in a staff report: Replacing three Oyster Point Marina docks was initially estimated to cost $5 million in 2018 and is now $18 million, a 260 percent increase in five years. The Ketch Joanne Restaurant ADA Restroom Project was expected to be $400,000, the actual price was $1.2 million for one bathroom. Johnson Pier electrical and piling repairs were forecasted to be $2.7 million, and have risen to $3.3 million. One of the district’s highest priority projects, the Surfer’s Beach dredging and eelgrass replacement, was estimated to cost $4.8 million but could likely surpass $7 million.
The contributions pushed into next year include the Johnson Pier Electrical Upgrades ($1 million), Johnson Pier Pile Repairs ($2.3 million) Oyster Point Marina dock landings ($1.7 million), Pillar Point Rock Slope Repair ($1.5 million). And about $3.7 million for the Surfers Beach Pilot Project will be spent this year and next fiscal year.
“As we get closer to the end of these projects, we may have to come back to the board again and adjust the projects based on funding available,” Pruett said.
▸ Slip rates: In June, the board approved all rates and fees to be increased by 5.6 percent to keep up with inflation except for berthing rates, which were upped by just 2.8 percent. The board said it wanted berthing rates to be lower because they were concerned for commercial fishers due to the loss of salmon season. Commercial vessels still received the usual 15 percent discount for berthing rates.
The 5.6 percent increase in all fees would have given the district $164,000 this fiscal year. The district receives $280,000 annually from commercial fishermens’ slip rental fees. If the district maintained fiscal year 2022-23 rates, it would lose $16,000.
Last month the Harbor District hosted a public meeting and heard from numerous fishermen that another spike in fees would already hurt bottom lines that have been ravaged by a canceled salmon season.
“The general theme was any relief would be appreciated based on the economic disaster created by the closure of the salmon season,” Pruett said. Some fishers in Pillar Point Harbor haven’t had a paycheck since the 2022-23 crab season, and some have lost 50 to 70 percent of their annual income.
A staff report stated that no California harbor currently provides any discount for commercial fishing vessels, except in Bodega Bay, which is doing so because of a $100,000 grant.
Some options floated included eliminating off-the-boat permit and commercial vessel passenger service fees while reducing slip fees for commercial fishing vessels by an additional 10 percent (for a 25 percent total discount). If the board approved all those reductions or cancellations, the district would lose $38,000 this year. The board decided to table the item until they had all commissioners available. In the meantime, the 2.8 percent increase for berthing rates is in effect.
▸ Time of meetings: The board officially agreed to move its regular meeting start time to 10 a.m. on the third Wednesday of each month. The reason for the move is that the board wants to give Chang Kiraly time to attend the San Mateo Local Agency Formation Commission meetings, which begin at 2:30 p.m. on the third Wednesday every other month. Meetings will still be available in a live and remote format. Some people have suggested the time change will limit public participation.
▸ Public affairs: At the recommendation of the finance committee, the board agreed to hire Lighthouse Public Affairs and NHA Advisors for $20,000 each. The former will promote, lobby for funding and create public awareness campaigns for the district. The latter will create financial plans, according to a staff report. The goal of hiring a PR team, Commissioner Slater-Carter said, is effectively to “rebuild the image of the Harbor District.” NHA Advisors is charged with working with staff on operational budgets and developing financial models, among other tasks.
A former harbor commissioner who served on the board for the past four years found the idea of the district hiring a PR agency somewhat ironic. “I can tell you from experience that no amount of public relations will help the district repair its bad reputation without a commitment from the board to change their behavior and truly work for the benefit of the public,” Ed Larenas said.
▸ Quote of the day: “We have a lot of work that needs to be done on the very infrastructure that this impacts. We hear about how we need to do the work, but nobody wants to pay for it.” Slater-Carter worried that eliminating certain fees for commercial vessels would reduce available funds for the district’s capital projects.
