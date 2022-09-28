The San Mateo County Harbor Commission

The San Mateo County Harbor Commission is trying to weigh the value of public safety against the cost of its Harbor Patrol as it seeks to rein in overtime.

Though the San Mateo County Harbor District is not legally required to provide maritime rescue services, the harbormasters and staff on the payroll work around the clock to keep all manner of ocean visitors safe on the coast. Now, due to limited staffing and increasing overtime costs, the  board of commissioners is trying to figure out a way to remain afloat financially and still maintain the high level of service the Coastside has come to expect.

After more than 90 minutes of discussion at last week’s commissioners meeting, the board ultimately approved General Manager Jim Pruett’s decision to reduce staff overtime, limiting shifts to no more than 12 hours. Staff cannot use overtime to cover gaps in the schedule unless an identifiable operational need requires it.

August Howell is a staff writer for the Review covering city government and public safety. Previously, he was the Review’s community, arts and sports reporter. He studied journalism at the University of Oregon.

John Charles Ullom
John Charles Ullom

“We need local search and rescue all the time,”

True. And they all know it.

“However, the district is not funded for it, and we need to find outside funding for those positions.” ▪

False. The district has the money. It just spends it poorly. They waste millions subsidizing the infrastructure of a far bigger and well funded agency.

Tome Mattusch and Virginia Chang Kirlay made this happen. The obligated the district to spend millions it doesn't have on infrastructure it doesn't own.

M. Amato

True. The 8 new hires are needed. The public is in favor of this. The harbor district does not own Oyster Point and OP has plenty of money to pay for what they need or want.

We had our business there and all tenants were kicked out by the Boitech money wanting to move in.

The fact that funds are diverted from Pillar Point Harbor to subsidize OP is sad and explains the current state of affairs in our local harbor.

It’s time the coast comes together and gets involved.

