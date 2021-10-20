The San Mateo County Harbor District is taking steps to expand seafood sales for wholesale buyers on Johnson Pier while examining the possibility of a new fish market in Pillar Point Harbor.
Last month, the Revenue and Income Ad Hoc Committee recommended that Harbor Commissioners expand a lease agreement with the three wholesale companies at the end of Johnson Pier: Morning Star Fisheries, McHenry Fisheries, and Three Captains Seafood Products. In addition to the lease agreement, the Harbor District will discuss the potential of the seafood market, which is intended to mirror Half Moon Bay’s Coastside Farmers Market, during Wednesday’s 1 p.m. meeting. The discussion will include estimated costs of installing and running the market.
“Beyond the revenue generation for the fish market, I think it’s a great service to the public,” said Commission President Virginia Chang Kiraly, citing the popularity of the harbor among visitors and locals. “This is another option for us to provide a place for our tenants to sell fish and bring in revenue for them and us.”
Under the current contract, the three fish wholesalers are allowed to sell to the public, but they can’t cook, fillet or bone the fish. Under the new agreement, the companies could sell processed and packaged fish in their leased areas with a county permit, and the district would take a 3 percent cut from gross sales. The district currently takes 2.5 percent of sales.
The district staff believes that a market would improve public safety by reducing congestion on Johnson Pier, which has had issues in the past with people walking around during loading and unloading operations, General Manager Jim Pruett said. Staff is recommending that the market, which would likely run on weekends and holidays, be located at the south end of Parking Lot A, which is currently permit-only.
The committee briefly discussed the option of the district allocating space for individual fishermen to establish a market, but that would require each fisherman to get their own permit, Pruett said. The district would have to install restrooms and a place to wash tools and utensils to get a permit from San Mateo County Health Department. Because the permit also requires an overhead protective cover for the stands, the district would also need a Coastal Development Permit. The cover would remain in place during non-market hours. Aside from improving public safety, the district also believes that formalizing a space for sales would curtail black market sales.
“There have been rumors on the water for years that this type of activity was ongoing,” Pruett said
Lisa Damrosch, the executive director of the Half Moon Bay Seafood Association, said expanding services for the wholesalers would allow customers to buy processed and packaged fish from offsite facilities, which are already approved by the health department.
“Whatever we need to do as far as safety, we’re open to that,” she said. “It’s just that when we are open to the public, we’d like to expand the product we’re offering. It’s been happening out there for years; other tenants are already doing it, but it’s not stated in our lease. So we wanted to get permission rather than forgiveness, and that’s why we’re asking.”
Porter McHenry, Half Moon Bay Seafood Marketing Association president, said the fish buyers did not want the public to be on the docks while crews were unloading, but it would be safe for the public to come onto the pier during downtime on the weekends. He also noted he would work with a new fishermen’s market if that was launched.
“If there’s a beautiful fish market created, I would have no problem selling stuff out of there,” he said. “It would keep the pier open to everybody else, I’d be all for it.”
