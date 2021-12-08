The San Mateo County Harbor District last month formally announced plans to upgrade its commercial space along “tenant row” at Pillar Point Harbor. It added the development to its long list of expensive capital projects.
At its Nov. 16 meeting, commissioners voted to move forward with the project by paying $150,000 from its capital budget for the initial design and permitting. Specific funding sources have yet to be determined for the estimated $6 million price tag, but the district is expecting to pay through its general fund or with loans. Given all the capital improvement projects the Harbor District is set to fund over the next four years, the district is estimating it will have a little more than $4.5 million remaining in working capital in its budget by fiscal year 2025.
In October, the board approved adding 12 projects to its Capital Improvement Plan that are estimated to total $7.3 million. That’s in addition to the $21 million of funded projects in the Harbor District’s five-year CIP that was approved in July.
The new tenant row would include five additional tenants in a two-story building at the current site. Today it houses five retail tenants, including Ketch Joanne Restaurant, Princeton Seafood Co., Maverick’s Surf Shop, and an ice cream shop. Harbor District General Manager Jim Pruett said the agency was trying to safely meet demand and upgrade the building to improve its plumbing and ventilation and to meet ADA requirements.
The district believes that the new structure would have double the square footage of the existing tenant row and create more revenue for the agency and the additional tenants.
The decision will kick off a process that could take up to three years to complete and another 12 months of construction. The district will have meetings for input from the public and the current tenants may have to move out temporarily.
Board President Virginia Chang Kiraly noted that the new tenant row should fit in with the aesthetic of the harbor and not drastically change the landscape.
“We don’t want it to be a multistory development,” Chang Kiraly said. “That’s not what any of us want. It needs to retain the charm of the harbor.”
