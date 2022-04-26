The San Mateo County Harbor District last week approved its preliminary budget for the upcoming fiscal year, acknowledging a spike in construction costs that could hinder the timeline for replacing docks at Pillar Point Harbor and Oyster Point Marina.
Of the district’s $12.5 million in anticipated revenues next fiscal year, 63 percent, or $7.89 million, comes from property taxes. Berth and slip fees are the second-highest revenue source, at 28 percent. Of the property taxes, it estimates that $1.6 million will go to Pillar Point Harbor operations, $1.4 million will go to Oyster Point Marina public operations, and $3.6 million will go to administrative functions. The remaining $1.15 million will go to the Capital Improvement Program funding.
The district’s revenue streams for the upcoming fiscal year are expected to exceed expenditures by $1.15 million. This is a 61 percent decrease from last fiscal year’s projection of $2.9 million. The remaining funds will go to the district’s working capital balance, which can be used on projects in the district’s Capital Improvement Plan or in emergencies.
The district is estimated to have $11.4 million in expenditures. Just over $10.6 million is from operating expenses, and $745,000 come from election costs. Sixty-one percent of the expenditures are for staff salaries and benefits. Pillar Point Harbor takes up 15 percent of costs while Oyster Point Marina is at 8 percent.
The district’s total funding needs for identified projects, including unfunded projects, from July 1, 2022, through June 30, 2027, is estimated to be $88.8 million. Increased construction costs continue to raise the price tag for capital projects. To replace the Johnson Pier docks, the district needs $50 million, a $12 million hike from the initial $38 million estimates.
Replacing three docks at Oyster Point Marina, currently in the design, engineering and permitting phase, now requires $18 million of currently unfunded construction costs. An earlier proposed budget noted that the district would pay $6 million for replacing three docks at Oyster Point Marina, but staff said last week that construction costs have swelled. Now, it’s $18 million for the unfunded project. The preliminary budget adopted last week did not include costs for replacing docks at Oyster Point Marina, and Harbor District General Manager Jim Pruett said this was because the district wanted to finish the design phase, but the district will have to seek funding to complete it.
