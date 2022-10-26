The San Mateo County Harbor District’s maritime search and rescue operations and its funding have been a hot topic during two consecutive board meetings. After capping overtime for deputy harbormasters amid rising capital project costs last month, the district has signaled it needs additional help to support the high level of service it has funded for decades.
Last week the Harbor Commissioners gave General Manager Jim Pruett the go-ahead to ask the city of Half Moon Bay, Coastside Fire Protection District, San Mateo County and the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office for assistance in hiring six deputy harbormasters. The district calculates it needs $750,000 a year in additional support.
Pruett said he needs six more trained officers to safely run search and rescue operations at Pillar Point Harbor and Oyster Point Marina.
“This is a complex problem, and it’s been intertwined with staffing issues as well as safe search and rescue,” Commissioner Ed Larenas said.
Pillar Point Harbor is down two deputy harbormasters recently, bringing the current total to 10.
After changes made by the board last month, deputy harbormasters’ shifts are capped at 12 hours, though the harbormaster has the discretion to allow overtime during large events or holidays. Despite years of growing property tax revenue, the Harbor District says it’s unable to safely staff a team 24 hours per day, seven days a week, while balancing its budget.
In the past three years, the district has spent $1.2 million on overtime. Unlike other public safety agencies, the district doesn’t budget for overtime.
“Other jurisdictions on the (California) coast support harbor districts for search and rescue, and I think the San Mateo County Harbor District should be treated no different by supported agencies,” Pruett said.
