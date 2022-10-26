The San Mateo County Harbor District’s maritime search and rescue operations and its funding have been a hot topic during two consecutive board meetings. After capping overtime for deputy harbormasters amid rising capital project costs last month, the district has signaled it needs additional help to support the high level of service it has funded for decades. 

Last week the Harbor Commissioners gave General Manager Jim Pruett the go-ahead to ask the city of Half Moon Bay, Coastside Fire Protection District, San Mateo County and the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office for assistance in hiring six deputy harbormasters. The district calculates it needs $750,000 a year in additional support.

August Howell is a staff writer for the Review covering city government and public safety. Previously, he was the Review’s community, arts and sports reporter. He studied journalism at the University of Oregon.

