Offshore oil drilling in California has been a slippery topic for state officials and a toxic one for environmentalists for decades. Now, the October spill in Southern California is renewing calls for banning oil rigs from the state’s waters.
The San Mateo County Harbor District last week unanimously passed a resolution opposing new offshore oil drilling and fracking off the California coast. The resolution is to be sent to county and state representatives, including Gov. Gavin Newsom and U.S. Sens. Dianne Feinstein and Alex Padilla.
The decision from the Harbor Commission comes in the wake of a major spill in Southern California in October that resulted in more than 144,000 gallons of oil washed into one of the most populous stretches of coastline in the state.
“It’s not easy, but I think a sustainable environment is important to our economy,” Harbor President Virginia Chang Kiraly said. “I think it’s good as an elected body we’re taking a position on this.”
California began a hard stance on new oil and gas drilling in state waters in 1969 after a spill in Santa Barbara released a then-record 3 million gallons of crude oil into the ocean. The resulting slick stretched more than 35 miles and killed thousands of birds. The incident helped spark the modern-day environmental movement, and no new federal oil leases have been given in the state since 1984.
According to the Surfrider Foundation, more than 100 communities and cities on the West Coast of the United States have passed similar resolutions. Commissioner Nancy Reyering, who requested this resolution be brought to the board, said she thought it was important for local jurisdictions to show unified support on this problem. She said it was the commissioners’ responsibility to support a ban on new oil operations, citing the state’s efforts to block former President Donald Trump’s plan to expand offshore oil drilling along the California coast in 2018.
“Without a strong opposition by coastal communities, the lobbying power of big oil will succeed in opening more of our coast to drilling,” Reyering said. “It was tried just three years ago.”
Earlier this year, Newsom said the state planned to cease issuing fracking permits by 2024, in addition to phasing out all fossil fuel production by 2045. In January, Feinstein introduced a bill that could permanently ban oil and gas drilling in federal waters off the coast of California, Oregon and Washington state.
Harbor Commissioner Tom Mattusch said he supported the resolution but was glad that it made no mention of taking down existing oil rigs, which he cited as important fishery habitats.
Chang Kiraly noted that because the two pillars of economic development for the Harbor District are tourism and fishing, it was important for leaders to find a balance between growing the local economy and protecting sensitive environments.
“I call it conservation development,” Chang Kiraly said. “We don’t want to go overboard because we know the strong environment really helps our local economy, so we have to protect it and have to sustain it.”
