The San Mateo County Harbor District has decided to renovate the Pillar Point Harbor building that houses Mavericks Surf Shop, Ketch Joanne Restaurant, the Harbor Bar, and Princeton Seafood.
At the Harbor District’s board meeting last month, the architect’s top two choices for development were moving the businesses to a “Harbor's Edge” just east of Johnson Pier Road or completely renovating the existing building and adding a second floor of retail spaces with an outdoor deck. While redoing the building would save costs compared to creating a new structure, the work could damage those businesses renting from the Harbor District.
“The cons are that the existing businesses will have to be shut down while we build the building,” General Manager Jim Pruett said. “But we’ve told them they have the right of first refusal in coming back to the new building if they want to. And our hope is that they’d help in the design of the new building as we build it.”
Last year the Harbor District hosted a public workshop and hired Goring and Straja Architects to evaluate potential sites. Jim Goring, a principal at the firm, noted that the current layout of the retail area, on top of aging and faulty electrical systems, has generous outdoor space but often exceeds parking capacity and doesn’t take advantage of harbor views.
Architects initially proposed seven options for the new tenant row, one of which was to build on the existing building. Some relocation options included a floating dock, the rocky area east of Johnson Pier Road, and Weedy Beach.
The new structure, Goring noted, could have a lot of small windows to promote views while threading the needle of stakeholders' desire to appear less “slick” and be “small, local and funky.”
“One of the blessings and curses of the existing tenant row is it’s more or less invincible,” Goring said. “We think this is a modest compromise, as the roof is relatively flat, to be as low as possible in profile.”
Commissioners Kathryn Slater-Carter and Virginia Chang Kiraly formed an ad hoc committee to evaluate the potential of creating a hybrid version of two locations by renovating just one store in the existing building and connecting it with another building in the parking just to the north. With the board’s recommendation, architects can finish schematic designs and get cost estimates.
The Harbor’s Edge location, with its views over the water, seemed to be popular with some commissioners. Plans show two buildings that create some public access. The southernmost was about 80 feet away from the headwall, and it could include the Coastal Trail as part of the development. However, there were several constraints with this option. The site has underground fuel tanks and is close to the bulkhead wall and riprap, both of which will be “difficult hills to climb” with the Coastal Commission, Goring said. By comparison, retrofitting the existing building is much more favorable to the state.
Ultimately, the Harbor District is hoping the addition of retail space could drive more income for future projects, and building on the current tenant row is the most efficient option to add more space.
“After all the sites that we looked at, the only one that’s going to be able to get through all the permitting is rebuilding the existing building,” Pruett said.
(2) comments
In theory, this sounds like a good idea to replace the old building. However, how are the stores and restaurants there now going to stay in business while all the renovation goes on? How long will this take 1 year perhaps after getting permit?
What about all the employees that may find themselves out of a job.
When you weigh all the pros and cons, it might be best to just leave things as they are now and not disrupt so many lives.
Wont be the same, very very sad. All about the money. Definitely looses the charm many small harbors have. Build something like this over in Foster City…
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.