Harbor plans

San Mateo County Harbor District officials are planning major renovations to the tenant row at Pillar Pont Harbor. Plans include a second story to increase potential for revenue. Illustration courtesy Straja Architects

The San Mateo County Harbor District has decided to renovate the Pillar Point Harbor building that houses Mavericks Surf Shop, Ketch Joanne Restaurant, the Harbor Bar, and Princeton Seafood.

At the Harbor District’s board meeting last month, the architect’s top two choices for development were moving the businesses to a “Harbor's Edge” just east of Johnson Pier Road or completely renovating the existing building and adding a second floor of retail spaces with an outdoor deck. While redoing the building would save costs compared to creating a new structure, the work could damage those businesses renting from the Harbor District.

August Howell is a staff writer for the Review covering city government and public safety. Previously, he was the Review’s community, arts and sports reporter. He studied journalism at the University of Oregon.

Steve Hyman

In theory, this sounds like a good idea to replace the old building. However, how are the stores and restaurants there now going to stay in business while all the renovation goes on? How long will this take 1 year perhaps after getting permit?

What about all the employees that may find themselves out of a job.

When you weigh all the pros and cons, it might be best to just leave things as they are now and not disrupt so many lives.

Tonyq2

Wont be the same, very very sad. All about the money. Definitely looses the charm many small harbors have. Build something like this over in Foster City…

