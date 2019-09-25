The San Mateo County Harbor Commission voted this week to change board leadership. During the regular board meeting on Sept. 18, Commissioner Virginia Chang Kiraly made a motion to appoint a new president and vice president. The board unanimously approved.
The following evening, the district held a special meeting with three commissioners present and voted Kiraly to be appointed as president and Nancy Reyering as vice president. The vote was 3-0. Kiraly, who previously served as president in 2018, said it was a combination of things that caused her to make a motion to reappoint positions on the board.
“I think it comes down to the behavior of commissioners (Sabrina) Brennan and (Edmundo) Larenas in terms of their, what I would call, ethically challenged behavior,” Kiraly said.
She questioned Brennan’s choices over how she acted as president, including most recently unsuccessfully asking the district to fund a portion of her trip to Hawaii to discuss surfing matters. Kiraly also said the process of the ad-hoc committee to hire a new general manager was not transparent to the public or the other commissioners.
“So, it was not just one thing,” Kiraly said.
Harbor District Interim General Manager John Moren said that on the morning of Sept. 19 Brennan “put the district on notice that she was wishing to make a ‘formal complaint of retaliation.’” Brennan was appointed as board president at a January 2019 meeting and would normally have served in the position for a year.
“When you take away a person’s title from them early, I would say it would be seen as being uncivil, especially when there is no legitimate reason,” Brennan said.
Brennan was at the first meeting and voted with the majority to appoint a new president. Brennan said she did so because “it was obvious that was the will of the board. I am not going to stand in the way.”
In a joint statement, Brennan and Larenas said the Harbor Commission has accomplished more this year than it has in the last decade due to their efforts working constructively with staff, the public and all community stakeholders. However the pair added, “the Harbor Commission is a toxic workplace.”
New Commission President Kiraly said she is committed to working toward hiring a new general manager and district counsel. She stated she will be “ready to pass the baton” to a new president when the board reelects in early 2020.
