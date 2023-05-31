Last week the San Mateo County Harbor Commission discussed a Pillar Point Harbor sea level rise study presented by the San Mateo County Flood and Sea Level Rise Resiliency District, also known as OneShoreline. Eighteen months ago, OneShoreline asked the consulting firm Environmental Science Associates to study Pillar Point Harbor’s strengths, weaknesses and opportunities in terms of sea level rise and erosion. 

The goal of the study was to identify how to sustain key assets like infrastructure, recreation and ecology, said OneShoreline CEO Len Materman. Based on the results of that study, OneShoreline floated potential long-term solutions that overlapping jurisdictions in the area should consider when dealing with the projected sea level rise and erosion rates. 

August Howell is a staff writer for the Review covering city government and public safety. Previously, he was the Review’s community, arts and sports reporter. He studied journalism at the University of Oregon.

