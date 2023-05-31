Last week the San Mateo County Harbor Commission discussed a Pillar Point Harbor sea level rise study presented by the San Mateo County Flood and Sea Level Rise Resiliency District, also known as OneShoreline. Eighteen months ago, OneShoreline asked the consulting firm Environmental Science Associates to study Pillar Point Harbor’s strengths, weaknesses and opportunities in terms of sea level rise and erosion.
The goal of the study was to identify how to sustain key assets like infrastructure, recreation and ecology, said OneShoreline CEO Len Materman. Based on the results of that study, OneShoreline floated potential long-term solutions that overlapping jurisdictions in the area should consider when dealing with the projected sea level rise and erosion rates.
“It’s about starting a serious conversation about the long-term impacts none of us can deny,” said Materman, who emphasized the study should encourage collaboration among federal, state and county authorities who have a stake in Pillar Point Harbor. “If the status quo is proceeded with, and we all focus on our assets, we’re never going to solve the problem.”
The study claimed that if nothing is done to deal with sea level rise and erosion in and around Pillar Point Harbor, there will be flooding and loss of shoreline in Princeton, Surfer’s Beach and the cliffs to the south, as well as erosion undercutting the Coastal Trail. The options presented to counter those threats included rebuilding or removing the outer breakwater, moving part of Highway 1 inland, shoreline armoring or realignment in Princeton, and rerouting the sand-rich Deer Creek.
While commissioners seemed interested in the plan, they urged caution about jumping into expensive suggestions and using staff time on projects that will take years to fully vet. Ultimately, the matter was referred to the district dredging ad hoc committee to consider. Some commissioners were upset with OneShoreline for not consulting with the Harbor District on the study and forming guiding principles.
“We were left out from the very beginning,” Commissioner Virginia Chang Kiraly said. “Right now, we’re not included in the shared vision, and that’s unacceptable for the district and its constituents.”
Some experts have pointed out that the Harbor District’s goal to move 100,000 cubic yards of sand onto Surfer’s Beach is a drop in the bucket compared to other harbors that dredge in California. Commissioner George Domurat, who sits on the dredging committee and has 42 years of coastal planning experience with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, concurred.
“The material can be placed on the beach. It will help, any little bit helps, but it’s not enough,” he said. “The harbor’s sediment dredging alone will not solve the problem of the county shorelines. There has got to be a much bigger idea going on here.”
The board suggested that OneShoreline could help the district with shorter-term projects, like the pending harbor dredging, which has been delayed another year due to permitting issues.
“The Harbor District wants to take care of the problem,” Commissioner Tom Mattusch said. “It’s the permitting that’s holding it all up.”
