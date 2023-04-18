A recent report of sexual harassment in Pacifica is raising questions about how to ensure public safety, how to deal with the bad behavior of young men, and how the police respond to such events.

Sim Oberg, 19, reported the disturbing encounter. On March 24, Oberg, who uses they/them pronouns, was exploring San Pedro Creek where it runs along the bike path behind Linda Mar Safeway. Oberg met a young man there, and the two had some casual conversation. As Oberg describes it, the young man was soon joined by 10 to 15 other youths in their mid-teens, at which point the encounter turned ugly.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

More Stories