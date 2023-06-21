The Half Moon Bay Amateur Radio Club will be participating in the annual nationwide Amateur Radio Relay League Field Day exercise on Higgins Canyon Road this weekend.
Amateur Radio operators, also known as ham radio operators, will be trying to reach people from all over the country on June 24 and 25 from the Old Train Depot at 110 Higgins Canyon Road below the Johnston House. It’s essentially an around-the-clock competition with amateur radio equipment available for emergency communications. Participants are meant to contact as many other hams as possible in the U.S. and Canada. The purpose is to test the responsiveness of ham radio operators and equipment for emergencies.
