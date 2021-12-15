The Half Moon Bay City Council last week made changes to the city’s solid waste code as part of the first step to comply with two of the state’s goals outlined by Senate Bill 1383, to reduce organic waste and improve edible food recovery.
By 2025, California is aiming to reduce organic waste by 75 percent from 2014 levels. That is a diversion of around 20 million tons annually. It also plans to increase edible food recovery by 20 percent by 2025.
After a presentation by staff, the council approved the motion to remove portions of its existing code pertaining to recycling and waste removal.
Among other specifics of how the city is expanding and enforcing organic waste recovery and disposal, the code details how city businesses must have waste and recycling containers in
proper colors and provide education and training to staff and tenants. The city also added a “self-hauler exemption” that’s allowed by SB 1383 for stores or restaurants to apply for if they can prove that they have the means to properly recycle and dispose of solid waste at appropriate levels.
The city also added a new chapter that covers edible food recovery requirements from SB 1383 and uses the same framework as the San Mateo County Office of Sustainability. The city is contracting with the county to oversee and enforce edible food recovery in Half Moon Bay.
Public Works Program Manager Jennifer Chong said the city’s “Garbage and Rubbish Disposal” chapter had been repealed in 2011 and replaced with another policy that was out of step with the current standard. She noted that the updated “umbrella” chapter would effectively modernize the existing municipal code to make it more comprehensive and user-friendly.
“We saw this as an opportunity to bring the code up to where the solid waste industry currently sits at,” Chong said.
