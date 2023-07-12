More than nine months after San Mateo County approved $2.5 million in pandemic-relief funds for the city of Half Moon Bay to provide economic recovery services in 2023 and 2024, the Coastside economic opportunity center has not yet begun operations. In order to meet reporting deadlines, the federal funds need to be spent by the end of September 2024.

Financial support for the Coastside center, and an equal amount for similar services in North Fair Oaks, comes from the American Rescue Plan Act passed by Congress in 2021. The unspent allocation remains available to Half Moon Bay because it was not included in the approximately $27 billion of unused ARPA funding pulled back as part of the agreement to raise the debt limit reached between Congress and the White House earlier this year.

