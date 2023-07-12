More than nine months after San Mateo County approved $2.5 million in pandemic-relief funds for the city of Half Moon Bay to provide economic recovery services in 2023 and 2024, the Coastside economic opportunity center has not yet begun operations. In order to meet reporting deadlines, the federal funds need to be spent by the end of September 2024.
Financial support for the Coastside center, and an equal amount for similar services in North Fair Oaks, comes from the American Rescue Plan Act passed by Congress in 2021. The unspent allocation remains available to Half Moon Bay because it was not included in the approximately $27 billion of unused ARPA funding pulled back as part of the agreement to raise the debt limit reached between Congress and the White House earlier this year.
In her presentation to the Board of Supervisors in October, Karen Decker, economic and community vitality manager for Half Moon Bay, said the goals of the opportunity center would be to “address immediate needs of local business and the Coastside community to effectively recover from economic impacts of COVID-19” and to “advance strategies that lead to a more equitable, vibrant and resilient Coastside economy.”
Despite the urgency, the county and city did not execute an agreement to transfer the funds until the end of April. Decker acknowledged that the delay is unfortunate, but pointed out that events over the course of the winter sidetracked the process.
“The impact of COVID is still being felt in many ways,” she said. “The need for the funds is more relevant now than ever.”
The proposal described by Decker last fall envisioned a physical space with approximately 3,000 to 4,000 square feet “to serve as a one-stop site for co-located services.” The resolution approved by the board following her presentation stated that “the city of Half Moon Bay is currently evaluating potential commercial sites for the Coastside EAC’s permanent location.” Yet the city still has not been able to secure a space, with negotiations for a lease on Main Street not yet reaching a conclusion.
“The highest priority is getting services started,” Decker said. “‘Where is secondary.”
In order to move forward, Half Moon Bay issued a request for proposals from organizations to provide job-seeker and small business development support services. The application period closes at the end of July.
At its next meeting, the Half Moon Bay City Council will consider a contract to engage the Half Moon Bay Coastside Chamber of Commerce and Visitors’ Bureau to manage day-to-day operations of the opportunity center, now officially known as the Opportunity Center of the Coastside.
“The chamber is already working toward doing very similar things, so managing the OCC makes sense,” Executive Director Krystlyn Giedt said.
Decker said she hopes that once the OCC is operating she will be able to document its effectiveness helping small businesses obtain lines of credit and navigate various regulations as well as connecting job-seekers with higher paying jobs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.