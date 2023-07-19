Back after a four-year absence due to COVID-19, the Rotary Club of Half Moon Bay is gearing up to make magic for the community, particularly for its elderly and disabled.

The Rotary Club will present “Magic of the Coastside,” its foundation fundraiser, which will be a lobster festival, from 5 to 9 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 19, at the I.D.E.S. Hall at 735 Main St. in Half Moon Bay. At the heart of the event is the Fund a Need, focused on supporting the memory care unit at the event’s primary beneficiary, the Coastside Adult Day Health Center.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

More Stories