Back after a four-year absence due to COVID-19, the Rotary Club of Half Moon Bay is gearing up to make magic for the community, particularly for its elderly and disabled.
The Rotary Club will present “Magic of the Coastside,” its foundation fundraiser, which will be a lobster festival, from 5 to 9 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 19, at the I.D.E.S. Hall at 735 Main St. in Half Moon Bay. At the heart of the event is the Fund a Need, focused on supporting the memory care unit at the event’s primary beneficiary, the Coastside Adult Day Health Center.
“So many of us have been affected by memory care issues with our parents and ourselves,” said current Rotary Club of Half Moon Bay President Liz Schuck. “I’m excited (that) we’re back and able to host Magic of the Coastside with the lobsterfest theme.”
The lobsterfest will be a full lobster dinner catered by the New England Lobster Co. of Burlingame. The evening will also include a no-host bar and a silent auction with a wide and varied selection of items donated largely from the Coastside community. Up on the figurative auction block are gift certificates from local restaurants, gift baskets and excursions from local businesses, jewelry, classes, and specialty items like a “money bouquet” and gift certificate for goat yoga, and more.
“I am honored to be co-chair of the Rotary Club’s Magic of the Coastside fundraiser,” said club member Barbara Nielsen. “It will be an evening of friends, family and fun.”
The fun will include a “Heads or Tails” participatory game and live, upbeat music by Michael Vincent and U No Who.
With a program providing services in multiple languages including English, Spanish, Portuguese,
Tagalog and Chinese, the CADHC has been active in the community for more than four decades serving the elderly, frail and disabled. It operates with a mission of keeping people as active, healthy and independent as possible when advanced years or physical or mental conditions require extra
care and attention. Its staff have
memory care supplies to enhance quality of life for about 50 percent of its 250 participants living with dementia or Alzheimer’s disease, and have found that the use of robotic pets or memory care games in multiple languages have a profound impact on their well-being. The center's goal is to purchase tools necessary for achieving these goals.
The CADHC “always has had a wonderful, professional and caring staff,” said Ralph Coons, who served as the center’s Activity Coordinator for 16 years, leading participants in singalongs of lively songs from their youth. Speaking by phone from his home in Cathedral City near Palm Springs, Coons added, “It’s helped so many people of all ages. It’s a wonderful part of the community.”
In addition, he saluted caregivers: “It’s a wonderful, safe place for the caretakers. They can bring people to the center and then go on about their own business. It’s hard on the caretakers.”
The Foundation of Half Moon Bay Rotary, which has existed on the Coastside for more than 50 years, raises funds to support projects in and throughout the community.
