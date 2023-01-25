City Council, Planning go hybrid
After three years of Zoom meetings, the Half Moon Bay City Council will return to in-person meetings in March.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
City Council, Planning go hybrid
After three years of Zoom meetings, the Half Moon Bay City Council will return to in-person meetings in March.
With Gov. Gavin Newsom’s state emergency order to prevent the spread of COVID-19 set to expire at the end of February, jurisdictions won’t be able to hold remote meetings under the provisions of Assembly Bill 361, meaning Half Moon Bay governing bodies and boards will return to in-person meetings within two months.
Staff says both the City Council and Planning Commission meetings will be done through a hybrid model at the Ted Adcock Community Center. That means people can watch remotely or in person. However, staff and members are expected to attend in person. Half Moon Bay’s next live City Council meeting will be on March 7.
The city’s Parks and Recreation Commission, Architectural Advisory Committee, Community Development Director Hearings and any City Council subcommittee meetings will not have a hybrid option for public participation.
City Clerk Jessica Blair said over the next month, the city will conduct mock meetings to test equipment and come up with conduct policies for the new approach. She noted that AB 361 is still effective until Jan. 1, 2024, but the expiration of the emergency order limits local agencies’ ability to make or renew remote meeting findings under that law, as many have done since 2020.
Under the new teleconference policy, City Council members can tune in remotely but have to provide a “just cause,” such as illness, child care, family emergency or travel on official public business, to the City Clerk, according to a staff report.
August Howell is a staff writer for the Review covering city government and public safety. Previously, he was the Review’s community, arts and sports reporter. He studied journalism at the University of Oregon.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Here is a partial list of helpful tips provided by San Mateo County and others who think abo…
California’s largest power provider asked for customers “patience and grace” as it attempts …
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
High tide and extraordinary surf are combining to play havoc across the northern and central…
UPDATE: 4:25 p.m.: Power remained out in many parts of the Bay Area, much of the Midcoast, S…
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
There are now widespread power outages across the coast. PG&E reports that thousands of …
The past year demonstrated the determination, and tested the patience, of many people trying…
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
▸ January
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Photographer
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Authorities believe the driver of a Tesla who went over Devil’s Slide on Monday with three o…
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.