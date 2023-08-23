The Mellon Foundation, one of the nation’s leading philanthropic organizations, declared this season to be “Monuments Summer.” The foundation describes various projects that are underway to create new monuments throughout the United States as a movement to infuse public spaces with stories that expand memory and build shared understanding.

Now Half Moon Bay will join other cities around the nation in the movement to change how communities tell their stories and remember the lives of their citizens.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

More Stories