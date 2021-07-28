In order to balance state and regional laws on development and the need for affordable housing, the Half Moon Bay City Council last week took steps to amend its zoning codes governing accessory dwelling units.
At last week’s meeting, the city approved the staff’s draft of the new ordinance on accessory dwelling units with a notable exception: It would not allow new units in the Pacific Ridge planned development area, citing increased traffic along Terrace Avenue.
Because of state laws that went into effect in January 2020, cities are required to develop new policies for “streamlined” or “junior” ADUs, which are often seen as affordable long-term housing options. The city is also working on finalizing its short-term rental ordinance, which prohibits short-term rentals in accessory dwelling units that were not already in existence.
For non-streamlined ADUs, the city has the discretion to adopt certain setback or height requirements. Since 2018, the city has required owner occupancy for ADUs, meaning the property owner had to live in the main home or the unit. But the state now prevents the city from enforcing that law through Jan. 1, 2025. Additionally, the city is required to process applications within the new 60-day deadline, instead of the previous 120-day period.
Given the demand of Measure D certificates, the city’s amended ordinance expands the process for streamlined units from one to four types, including within or detached from a single-family dwelling, and a “non-livable space conversion or a detached unit from a multi-family dwelling.” All four types would be required to be no taller than 16 feet, no larger than 800 square feet and have 4-foot side and rear yard setbacks. The ordinance also requires a flat fee for Measure D certificates and an impact fee for units larger than 750 square feet.
Brittney Cozzolino, an associate planner for the city, said the ordinance would not change Coastal Access Parking requirements nor the Administrative Coastal Development Permit process, which is for units creating new floor areas or living spaces. ADUs are currently allowed in the city’s residential and mixed-use districts, and the amended ordinance allows new units in planned development zones if they are already in existing homes or don’t add more than 150 square feet to the existing accessory unit.
The city’s Local Coastal Land Use Plan allows some new ADUs in undeveloped zones prior to master planning, primarily within existing single-family homes. Three of Half Moon Bay’s key planned development zones are Matteucci, Ocean Colony and Pacific Ridge, and each has specific regulations on how and where ADUs can be built. In 2018, the City Council approved the development of 44 homes in the Pacific Ridge area, a 27-acre plot of land bordering Terrace Avenue north of Half Moon Bay High School. Under the city’s land use plan, the land is zoned for certain types of ADUs. But at last week’s meeting, the council expressed concerns over the land’s lack of affordable options and that more units would increase traffic. Councilmember Joaquin Jimenez said he isn’t against ADUs being developed elsewhere in the city but he wanted more units to provide more affordable housing to lower-income families.
“We need affordable housing and low-income housing, so I don’t see a purpose in building ADUs in million-dollar homes,” Jimenez said.
Councilmember Deborah Penrose agreed, stating that while renting units for income was allowed, there should be policies in place to support low-income housing for future development.
“We can’t tell people how much they can rent them for in existing ADUs, but we do have some discretion when ADUs haven’t even been planned yet,” Penrose said.
The city had to make similar adjustments in 2018 to its ADU policies after new state laws were passed in 2017, Deputy City Attorney Sarah Clark said. It passed the ordinance through the Coastal Commission with no amendments then. The City Council will have a second reading on this ordinance in August. Once approved, it will be certified by the California Coastal Commission before being reviewed by the California Department of Housing and Community Development.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.