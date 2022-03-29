Building affordable housing has long been a goal for many in Half Moon Bay. It’s an issue that seems to be underscored during each City Council meeting.
Earlier this month the council took steps to address this need by creating and funding a new housing coordinator position tasked with establishing affordable and low-income housing units within Half Moon Bay.
The decision came at the March 1 City Council meeting when elected officials approved new job classification and salary compensation for a variety of positions at the request of staff. Staff expects the hiring of new in-house roles to reduce the amount spent on consultants. In doing so, the city rehired all the positions that were let go when the COVID-19 pandemic made landfall in early 2020. The city also created a role for a new assistant planner, an entry-level job that’s expected to be a cost savings as it will fill the vacant associate planner position.
In the initial stages of the pandemic, the city laid off a recreation leader, two maintenance workers, a human resource analyst, an executive assistant to the city manager, and an accounting technician.
In July 2021, due to the easing restrictions and increased city revenue, the recreation leader, one maintenance worker and an accounting technician were rehired. Two weeks ago, the city rehired the remaining three employees who were let go — the human resources analyst, the executive assistant, and a maintenance worker. The City Council also approved revising job classifications and salaries for seven current positions, moves that will cost the city an additional $334,638 for fiscal year 2021-22. For future fiscal years, these changes are estimated to be more than $822,000 per year. That breaks down to $131,000 for changes to currently filled positions, $391,000 for reinstated positions, $140,000 for the new assistant planner and $159,000 for the new housing coordinator.
The housing coordinator will effectively be the face of low-income housing efforts, Community Development Director Jill Ekas said at a presentation on housing updates to the City Council on March 15. She noted the details of the position, and whether it will be another consultant or full-time staff member, are still being ironed out. The city’s current housing consultant, Baird and Driskell, is under a contract focusing on site feasibility and analysis.
Some of the in-house responsibilities include monitoring current affordable housing and being project manager on any building sites. This would include handling the Request for Qualifications the city issued last month seeking candidates to develop affordable housing on the city-owned property at 555 Kelly Ave.
“There are things this person could do that we just don’t have the capacity for on staff now with our planners and building staff,” Ekas said. “We are absolutely maxed out.”
The city bought the currently vacant 6,200-square-foot property in 2017. Staff estimates it could have up to 14 units if it develops the area around the house.
The city is currently examining housing potential at another city-owned property, 880 Stone Pine Road. This is the city’s corporation yard that’s undergoing renovations. Because the site is relatively large, with room for an estimated 50 housing units, and close to services and schools, the City Council last year requested a feasibility study to determine if housing was possible. Staff said two weeks ago that the study was nearly complete, but already there are numerous environmental issues and constraints.
One concern is flooding. Baird and Driskell housing consultant Paul Peninger said that nearby Pilarcitos Dam, owned and operated by the San Francisco Public Utilities Commission, is a key concern for stakeholders. Built in the 1860s, it’s the oldest dam in SFPUC’s system. Peninger said, based on interviews with stakeholders and housing developers, the site has potential to be funded through tax credits, but the risk of flooding if the dam fails is a major issue for commercial lenders willing to provide any type of funding.
SFPUC has a capital improvement plan for the dam with expenditures budgeted through 2030, but construction is not anticipated to start for at least five years. Peninger recommended the city consider including this site in its Cycle 6 Housing Element, the city’s housing plan from 2023-2031, and monitor progress on the dam improvement project.
Mayor Debbie Ruddock voted against the housing coordinator position, stating she wanted to build housing with the current consultants and reach out to more housing corporations.
“The housing situation is very difficult,” she said. “There aren’t a lot of sites for it to be done. We don’t have people banging at our door to build market-rate housing. If it looks like there’s more demand, I’m happy to reconsider.”
Councilmember Joaquin Jimenez disagreed, stating that the city should have done this long ago.
“We need someone who can think out of the box. We need immediate results,” Jimenez said.
“People in the public believe we talk a lot about housing, spend a lot of money talking housing, and don’t produce any housing,” Councilmember Deborah Penrose said. “I’d like to see us dispel that notion ASAP by building more housing. If this is a necessary step to getting there, I’m all for it.”
