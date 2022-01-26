The Half Moon Bay City Council earlier this month voted to adopt a new map of district boundaries that will determine local elections for the next 10 years. At the council’s first public hearing to discuss and revise the four draft maps provided by the Redistricting Advisory Committee, the council voted 3-2 to move from four to five districts and keep the rotating mayor system.
The decision all but ends the committee’s 10-month process and replaces the city’s current election sequencing. When the city transitioned to district elections in 2018 after threats of litigation over violating the California Voting Rights Act, the map had four districts and a four-year at-large elected mayor. The election sequencing allowed for voting in Districts 2 and 3 in the November 2020 election, while Districts 1 and 4 and the at-large mayor would be voted on in November 2022. Now, this November’s ballot will include Districts 1, 4, and 5.
The map, known as 504c, will come before the council for a first reading on Feb. 15. It was the committee's highest-rated map, and Chair Marin Holt said the group had to weigh a variety of criteria before unanimously endorsing a five-district model because it allowed more flexibility for keeping communities of interest together.
“We felt like this better represented the communities of interest and the community of Half Moon Bay with five districts, just by virtue of how the numbers fall out and how the maps are divided,” Holt said.
Mayor Debbie Ruddock and Councilmember Deborah Penrose voted against adopting the map. Penrose expressed concern that a five-district model would create too much division among representatives and bring wedges between neighborhoods.
“My sense is, the less you divide the city, the better,” she said.
The added fifth district takes up much of the neighborhoods south of Highway 92 and divides some neighborhoods between Kelly Avenue and Filbert Street east of Highway 1. District 2 contains the highest percentage of the Latino voting-age population, 27 percent. One of the key aspects of map 504c is that it separates Cañada Cove from Ocean Colony and ties it to District 3 near south Main Street. Advocates for this design said it would help seniors by connecting communities to senior housing facilities.
Ruddock worried that the committee's efforts to balance population and keep communities of interest together appeared to be at odds with a community survey of residents about their preference for the number of districts and communities of interest. Fifty-one percent of the 350 respondents wanted four districts with a two-year mayor. Ruddock stated that the council should allow for an elected mayor so that residents could have “one council member who is directly elected and directly accountable to the community.”
Councilmembers Robert Brownstone, Joaquin Jimenez and Harvey Rarback were all in favor of the five-district model, referring to the experience and feedback from the committee and noting that it wasn’t clear how well-informed respondents were on requirements of the redistricting process.
“I think that keeping Cañada Cove together with the south Main Street senior area is a sensible way of assuring the senior community has a more unified voice,” Rarback said.
“I trust that in a town this small, even with five districts, we all really are focused and concerned about issues in the whole city,” Brownstone said. “I live out in the Miramar district, and I care a lot about what’s going on at Poplar and Kelly.”
(1) comment
Ruddock is right, the 4 district model with an all around mayor was what we wanted. This city council is a joke, vote them all out.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.