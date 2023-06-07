A San Mateo County Superior Court judge last week ended a five-year murder case when he sentenced Tristan Cecil to 15 years to life in prison for the murder of Kimberly Quiroz in February 2018.
Several months ago, Cecil, a former Half Moon Bay resident, accepted a deal from the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office and pleaded no contest to second-degree murder and admitted to violent felony allegations. On May 31, Judge Jonathan Karesh sentenced Cecil to 15 years to life in state prison with four years credit for time served. This "indeterminate life sentence,” as it's known in the courts, means Cecil has the possibility of parole.
Cecil, 23 at the time of his arrest, was charged in the death of 18-year-old Quiroz, whom he dated for a month before he shot her on Feb. 22, 2018, in Half Moon Bay, prosecutors said. According to the district attorney’s office, the incident started when Cecil went through Quiroz's cellphone “out
of jealousy” while she slept. When Quiroz awoke, the two started arguing and
Cecil shot her once in the forehead. Cecil then called his mother, who then called 911.
Cecil told the responding deputies that Quiroz had shot herself in the head, prosecutors said. Quiroz died from the wound several days later on March 3, 2018, and Cecil was arrested shortly after.
Cecil has been in custody since May 2018 on $11
million bail. Last week he was ordered to pay $16,617 to Quiroz’s family and $7,500 to the California Victims Compensation Board, and $370 in other fines and fees.
