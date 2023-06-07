A San Mateo County Superior Court judge last week ended a five-year murder case when he sentenced Tristan Cecil to 15 years to life in prison for the murder of Kimberly Quiroz in February 2018. 

Several months ago, Cecil, a former Half Moon Bay resident, accepted a deal from the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office and pleaded no contest to second-degree murder and admitted to violent felony allegations. On May 31, Judge Jonathan Karesh sentenced Cecil to 15 years to life in state prison with four years credit for time served. This "indeterminate life sentence,” as it's known in the courts, means Cecil has the possibility of parole.  

Tags

August Howell is a staff writer for the Review covering city government and public safety. Previously, he was the Review’s community, arts and sports reporter. He studied journalism at the University of Oregon.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

More Stories