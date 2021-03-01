  1. Home
A 32-year-old Half Moon Bay man died in a collision Saturday evening.

The man was the passenger in a 2010 Honda CRV that was heading northbound on Highway 1, just south of Dehoff Canyon Road. The San Mateo County Coroner’s Office hadn’t released the man’s name by Monday morning.

At around 7:40 p.m. on Saturday, under clear and dry conditions, another vehicle, a 2020 Toyota Highlander was driving southbound and crossed the double yellow center divide line, smashing head-on into the Honda CRV. The Highlander came to a hard stop on a dirt shoulder, and the Honda rolled over onto the passenger side. The wreck left the two drivers with injuries and the passenger was pronounced dead on site by medical personnel.

The driver of the Highlander was a 28-year-old woman from Felton. She sustained a broken arm. The driver of the Honda is a 33-year-old woman from Half Moon Bay. She had complaints of pain. Both were transported to the Stanford Medical Center.

Dave Morey, spokesman for the California Highway Patrol, said the case is an active investigation, but he said detectives suspect alcohol may have been involved.

The road was closed for about four hours.

— Vanessa Ochavillo

This version corrects age of the deceased.

