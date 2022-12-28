If you are what you read, then Half Moon Bay Library patrons are lessons in chemistry, Paris apartments and wings of fire.
Branch Manager Annie Malley looked back at 2022 and revealed which books were in robust circulation at the local library. Among local adults’ favorites were “Lessons in Chemistry,” a lighthearted, quick-witted novel by Bonnie Grimes set in the early 1960s about a woman chemist working in a male-dominated field, and “The Paris Apartment” by Lucy Foley, a locked-room mystery that takes place in, you guessed it, a Parisian apartment.
“The new mystery collection is extremely popular, and the books fly off the shelves,” said Malley.
Malley also said that contemporary romance novels by the bestselling author Colleen Hoover were “huge” this year.
Young readers still flock to “The Wings of Fire,” a popular series of children’s fantasy novels by Tui Sutherland that are also available as graphic novels. Malley said that as a genre, graphic novels have been having a heyday in town.
“Graphic novels remain very popular and we keep giving the collection more space,” she said, before pointing out that graphic novels are not just for children. “We have titles for young adults and adults as well,” said Malley. Popular graphic novels for youth in 2022 includ “Cat Kid or Dog Man” by Dav Pilkey and “The Bad Guys” by Aaron Blabey along with the graphic novel reboot of Ann Martin’s “Baby-Sitters Club.”
All the talk about trends and favorites notwithstanding, Malley emphasized that local library patrons’ taste in books varies. “Check-outs of youth items are as varied as the youth that visit the library,” she said. She expressed a similar sentiment about adult readers.
“Half Moon Bay Library readers are very eclectic in their interests, and that is reflected in their nonfiction reading,” said Malley. “There is a great interest in biographies and history, and those collections keep expanding.”
