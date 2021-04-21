The Half Moon Bay Library is reopening with limited indoor services beginning Thursday as part of San Mateo County Libraries’ next phase of reopening.
This phase of modified in-library, or “express service,” follows San Mateo County’s move to the orange tier of California’s COVID-19 tiered system. Starting on Thursday the Half Moon Bay Library will allow patrons inside to browse, access Wi-Fi, computers and printers from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 to 5 p.m., Thursday through Saturday.
Patrons will be required to wear masks and abide by physical distancing guidelines. Users are also encouraged to limit visits to one hour. Building and seating capacity will be limited, and during the afternoon closures surfaces will be disinfected.
“After months of careful planning, we’re very pleased to take this next step in safely expanding library access and services to our communities,” Library JPA Governing Board Chair Reuben Holober said in a press release.
Curbside and walk-up services will still be available, and programs and events will continue virtually.
“We’ve heard from community members that are not ready to return to in-library service, so that’s why we want a hybrid approach that allows us to move slowly and build some confidence around the services we’re offering,” said Anne-Marie Despain, San Mateo County Libraries director of library services. “I think part of this is for us to find out who the community members are that want the different services.”
Since the library’s closure due to COVID-19 on March 16, 2020, it has transitioned to contact-free services, invested in more e-books and added to online databases. Community staples like story time were shifted to a virtual environment, and online meeting spaces were provided for public use.
“We’re all missing seeing people and being in person, but I think it was a really nice way that we were able to still interact with the community and see them,” Despain said.
The library also created activity kits with materials for people to pick up. Kits came with instructions so participants could work on them independently or join a virtual classroom to learn how to do it with other members of the community.
Library employees also put together “book bundles” that could be picked up by patrons. “We’re trying to replicate the experience of being able to grab a bunch of books even if you aren’t able to browse,” said Despain. Book bundles began primarily with stacks of picture books for kids but now include a range of genres and even DVDs.
“We’re excited to offer this new phase, and I’m interested to see how our communities respond,” Despain said.
